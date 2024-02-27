 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 28: Vanderbilt Commodores at Arkansas Razorbacks — Open Game Thread

Oh good, five more games of this.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Arkansas

7-20 (2-12)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
203 (KenPom)

February 27, 2024
8:00 PM CT
Video: SEC Network
Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)


14-13 (5-9)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
118 (KenPom)

All right, so I got home, realized this was an 8 PM game and decided to not be lazy and put an actual game thread up. Complete with goofy old logos!

Anyway, prior to 2018 Vanderbilt had never lost 20 games in a season and we’re now on the fourth time this has happened in seven years, which is really something about the state of the program. Then again, if you think we’re going through it this season, at least this has not been a topic on any Vanderbilt message boards.

Yeah, Arkansas was ranked 14th in the country in the preseason and is probably not even going to make the NIT, and until recently was fighting us and Mizzou for last place. So they’ll probably beat us by 20. Have fun, expect to win.

