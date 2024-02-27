Good morning.

Yep, it’s time to go to the house of horrors, and I’m not just talking about this Vanderbilt basketball season. Vanderbilt visits Arkansas tonight just a couple of days after the women’s team went there and we all found out that Bud Walton Arena nonsense applies to women’s basketball, too.

On the other hand, it would be sort of fitting if a blowout loss to Arkansas ended this coaching tenure, too, after Bryce Drew’s infamous curbstomping at the hands of the Razorbacks on Senior Night in 2019. Sadly, Barry Booker is not doing color for the SEC Network tonight for Jerry Stackhouse to ask for shooting help. Tip-off is at 8 PM CT. Remember, Vanderbilt never wins in Fayetteville.

The baseball team, on the other hand, stupidly scheduled a Tuesday game against Indiana State. That’ll be at 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 138-111-5 ATS, 135-113-4 totals

Kentucky at Mississippi State (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky +4, Over 156

Kentucky +4, Over 156 Georgia at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU -4.5, Over 154

LSU -4.5, Over 154 Vanderbilt at Arkansas (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas -10, Under 144.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: 76ers at Celtics (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Rockets at Thunder (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 66, Missouri 45.

NBA: Raptors 130, Pacers 122 ... Knicks 113, Pistons 111 ... Nets 111, Grizzlies 86 ... Heat 121, Kings 110.

NHL: Capitals 6, Senators 3 ... Islanders 3, Stars 2 ... Oilers 4, Kings 2 ... Kraken 4, Bruins 3.