Vanderbilt women’s basketball has 20 wins for the first time since 2012-13 after ruining Arkansas’s Senior Day, both by beating the Razorbacks 62-53 and seeing Makayla Daniels thrown out of the game after throwing the ball at Khamil Pierre’s head (Pierre was also ejected for reasons that sound like “Bud Walton Arena nonsense.”) Anyway, Vanderbilt is one step closer to making it back to the NCAA Tournament and could finish with two more wins against Georgia and Missouri.

Baseball couldn’t finish a sweep of Gonzaga, losing 9-8 after giving up eight runs in the seventh inning. Why we seem to have one meltdown every game, I don’t know.

Bowling finished in fourth place at the Stallings Invitational.

6:00 PM: NBA: Raptors at Pacers (NBA TV)

7:00 PM: NHL: Islanders at Stars (NHL Network)

9:00 PM: NBA: Heat at Kings (NBA TV)

SEC Women’s Basketball: LSU 75, Tennessee 60 ... Georgia 76, Florida 60 ... South Carolina 103, Kentucky 55 ... Auburn 57, Texas A&M 41 ... Alabama 87, Mississippi State 75.

SEC Baseball: Florida 12, Columbia 5 ... Kentucky 8, Kansas 5 ... Tennessee 12, UAlbany 0 ... Georgia 12, Northern Kentucky 11 ... South Carolina 12, Belmont 1 ... LSU 18, Stony Brook 10 ... Texas A&M 21, Wagner 2 ... Mississippi State 10, Georgia Southern 2 ... Alabama 11, Valparaiso 1 ... Arkansas 4, Michigan 3 ... Ole Miss 25, High Point 2 ... Virginia 6, Auburn 4.

NBA: Bucks 119, 76ers 98 ... Suns 123, Lakers 113 ... Pacers 133, Mavericks 111 ... Cavaliers 114, Wizards 105 ... Hawks 109, Magic 92 ... Thunder 123, Rockets 110 ... Bulls 114, Pelicans 106 ... Nuggets 119, Warriors 103 ... Jazz 128, Spurs 109 ... Hornets 93, Trail Blazers 80 ... Kings 123, Clippers 107.

NHL: Lightning 4, Devils 1 ... Penguins 7, Flyers 6 ... Sabres 3, Hurricanes 2 ... Blue Jackets 4, Rangers 2 ... Red Wings 3, Blackhawks 2 ... Jets 4, Coyotes 3 ... Predators 4, Ducks 2.