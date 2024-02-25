WBB Game 28: Vanderbilt Commodores at Arkansas Razorbacks

We are the last team in. Coming off our flouncing at the hands of Tennessee, we really need these last three wins ESPECIALLY this one against Arkansas who is just on the outside looking in. I have been slammed all week and am only writing this right before it’s set to go live, so I haven’t gotten to look at Arkansas too much, but this should be a pretty even game looking at things like NET, RPI, and so on and so forth. I did take a look at the standings, where we are currently seventh thanks to a tiebreaker over Texas A&M and guaranteed a spot between fourth and eleventh.¹ A win guarantees us at least tenth², and a loss, well, losing sucks. It just does, and I don’t know why Vanderbilt insists on doing it so often. So let’s win! Go Commodores!

1) Assuming Kentucky , over whom we hold a tiebreaker , loses to South Carolina and/or LSU

2) Auburn and Florida , both of whom we have previously beaten , play each other later this season , so one of them will have at most seven wins