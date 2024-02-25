Storming the court is tacky and low class

We’ve had a years-long conversation about court stormings in college basketball (and, I guess, field stormings in college football) that ultimately goes nowhere because the conversation inevitably goes something like this.

Talking Head 1: I understand the safety concerns for the players, but we shouldn’t take this experience away from young people. Talking Head 2: It’s fun and everything, but the players have to be allowed to get off the floor before the students storm the court, which they will inevitably do. Talking Head 3: You can’t possibly stop this from happening. These are college kids! They’ve been drinking since 8 AM! Let them have some fun! Talking Head 4: No, you could stop this from happening. You could beef up security. But schools will complain about the added cost.

Which is all well and good. Nobody really seems able to explain why, when Vanderbilt beat #1 ranked Tennessee in 2008... Vanderbilt fans managed to stay off the floor.

Anyway, since nobody seems to want to make this point, I am going to throw in my two cents. I frankly don’t care about the safety aspect. In fact, I agree with Steven Godfrey’s take on the subject: perhaps some bad things happening not to athletes, but to fans storming the court or field, would stop this from happening.

If we change the legalese and fans waive all liability (of the school or athletes) by entering the field of play, a few incidents of natural order will deter future attempts https://t.co/qSSeaYtaQf — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 2, 2023

And that almost happened in Knoxville in 2022, but you all thought Jermaine Burton was the bad guy.

But anyway, I am not concerned about the possibility of somebody getting hurt. I think storming the court should stop because it’s tacky and low class. You spend the entire second half plotting it out and making sure there are too many of you rushing the floor for security to stop, all so that you can pull out your cell phone and make a video to post on TikTok (which should also be banned, but for different reasons.)

Seriously: when did storming the court become a weekly occurrence? For some reason, all the takes about court-storming never address the obvious point that this used to happen once in a blue moon when somebody beat the number-one team in the country and now happen all the damn time, and they’ve even spread to football. But nobody wants to call out the thing itself, which is stupid and shouldn’t be done for reasons that have nothing to do with the safety of the athletes.

And now for a Vanderbilt sports team to be good enough again that I can make my old person takes relevant to Vanderbilt athletics.

Also, get off my lawn.