Sunday Game Thread: Game Three vs. Gonzaga

Yesterday could have gone terribly wrong. This post could have been 100% about Espinal not tagging up at 3rd and Baxter not screaming his lungs out to make Espy correct for that mistake as it was happening.

...and then our freshman from Nebraska made it all better.

Today, we break out the brooms.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 1:00pm SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (1-0; 1.50 ERA)

vs. Gonzaga ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It’s the Diamond Dores’ most consistent starting pitcher versus who the hell knows? Advantage Vanderbilt.

The Lineup

