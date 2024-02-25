Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt men’s basketball lost 77-64 to Florida on Saturday and wasn’t really all that competitive. Like against Georgia on Wednesday, this involved a late run to make the score aesthetically close. Vanderbilt has now lost 20 games in a season for the fourth time in seven years after never doing that in history prior to 2018, so this is great. It’s clearly time for Pinman to give Jerry his walking papers.

Bowling won all five of its matches on Saturday at the Stallings Invitational, moving into fourth place and getting a spot in the championship bracket against host North Carolina A&T. Jacksonville State and Arkansas State are also in the championship bracket. Action today can be streamed on the YouTube channel.

Baseball walked it off 4-3 against Gonzaga on Saturday, and goes for the sweep today at 1:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Lacrosse lost 18-5 to Stanford on Saturday. Did we even realize their season had started? Apparently this was their third game.

Women’s basketball visits Arkansas today at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Is Bud Walton Arena as much of a house of horrors for the women as it is for the men? Women’s tennis hosts Austin Peay and Tennessee State in a doubleheader starting at 10:30 AM CT. That stream is here.

Also, did you know that Nico Iamaleava’s NIL deal with Spyre Sports (the University of Tennessee’s collective) would have paid him $8 million regardless of what school he attended? Apparently we’re the idiots because we don’t believe that.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at 76ers (ABC)

12:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Devils (TNT)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta (NBC)

2:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Suns (ABC)

2:30 PM: NHL: Flyers at Penguins (TNT)

5:00 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Blackhawks (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Warriors (ESPN)

8:30 PM: NBA: Kings at Clippers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Arkansas 88, Missouri 73 ... South Carolina 72, Ole Miss 59 ... Kentucky 117, Alabama 95 ... Auburn 97, Georgia 76 ... Tennessee 86, Texas A&M 51 ... Mississippi State 87, LSU 67.

SEC Baseball: Tennessee 21, UAlbany 6 ... Auburn 19, Wichita State 8 ... LSU 5, Northern Illinois 2 ... Belmont 11, South Carolina 2 ... Georgia 7, Northern Kentucky 6 ... Texas A&M 2, Wagner 0 ... Georgia Southern 11, Mississippi State 4 ... Alabama 13, Valparaiso 3 ... UC San Diego 8, Missouri 4 (Game 1) ... Kentucky 11, Texas State 5 ... Ole Miss 12, High Point 2 ... Florida 7, Columbia 3 ... Missouri 5, UC San Diego 4 (Game 2) ... Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 1.

NBA: Magic 112, Pistons 109 ... Celtics 116, Knicks 102 ... Timberwolves 101, Nets 86.

NHL: Red Wings 6, Blues 1 ... Devils 4, Canadiens 3 ... Lightning 4, Islanders 2 ... Rangers 2, Flyers 1 ... Panthers 3, Capitals 2 ... Senators 4, Golden Knights 3 ... Maple Leafs 4, Avalanche 3 ... Canucks 3, Bruins 2 ... Stars 2, Hurricanes 1 ... Flames 6, Oilers 3 ... Predators 4, Sharks 2 ... Wild 5, Kraken 2 ... Kings 3, Ducks 2.