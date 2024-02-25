This Guy Sucks

So I wake up this morning and see that CEO Harvey guy is on his bullshit again. A few days ago, it was posting a “Graphic Design is my Passion” style propaganda infographic about Stackhouse that conveniently omitted this entire season. It’s bowl of shit eating ass-hattery.

Last night, though? He shat on the fans.

May 14, 1999 I graduated from @VanderbiltU. Many of you are side walk fans , most of you are people that didn’t play for @vucommodores. I did both. Say something witty to yourselves, I don’t care I don’t follow you . Tact and decorum escapes you. I have never disparaged a… — CEO HARVEY (@mrceoharvey) February 25, 2024

So here’s the thing: fuck that guy.

May 14, 2004, I graduated from @VanderbiltU. I played racquetball and co-ed softball. I'm not a weird, sycophantic asshole, so I would never say or think anything like this. Sidewalk fans, even @PatrickS615, are fine by me. Lindsey Graham's like this are not. https://t.co/LNH7p9bsxa — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) February 25, 2024

Yes, I’m as mad about the accidental apostrophe as you are, but I had literally just woken up. My point stands, though.

And Candice Storey Lee, if you’re listening, we’re all tired of this horseshit. There may be people cool with drawing in Sharpie on a map of a hurricane, but we’re not it. Clean house, or get your house cleaned.

Also, I co-run a Vanderbilt sports blog, and all us alums (but the few weird ones like you) want Stack fired. You just made us all want you gone, too. @VandyAD, you fine with this CEO Harvey guy representing your views? — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) February 25, 2024

The fact that you have anyone watching and/or coming to games that don’t start with Base and end with Ball is a damned miracle. Why do your best to lose even them?

Sweet Jebus.

Oh, and to the Whistler(s) reading this. We know you’re sidewalk fans. We know you can whistle incessantly until it drives everyone insane. Now you know which office to live in.

In closing, I cede the rest of my time to Tom: