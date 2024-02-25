 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Guy Sucks

Seriously.

By Andrew VU '04
/ new

So I wake up this morning and see that CEO Harvey guy is on his bullshit again. A few days ago, it was posting a “Graphic Design is my Passion” style propaganda infographic about Stackhouse that conveniently omitted this entire season. It’s bowl of shit eating ass-hattery.

Last night, though? He shat on the fans.

So here’s the thing: fuck that guy.

Yes, I’m as mad about the accidental apostrophe as you are, but I had literally just woken up. My point stands, though.

And Candice Storey Lee, if you’re listening, we’re all tired of this horseshit. There may be people cool with drawing in Sharpie on a map of a hurricane, but we’re not it. Clean house, or get your house cleaned.

The fact that you have anyone watching and/or coming to games that don’t start with Base and end with Ball is a damned miracle. Why do your best to lose even them?

Sweet Jebus.

Oh, and to the Whistler(s) reading this. We know you’re sidewalk fans. We know you can whistle incessantly until it drives everyone insane. Now you know which office to live in.

In closing, I cede the rest of my time to Tom:

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...