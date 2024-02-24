Saturday Game Thread: Game Two vs. Gonzaga

Always fun when you run-rule a team off the field.

Lots of offense to show, but I’ll go with the first career HR by a freshman who needs to be in this lineup: Brendan Holcomb’s walk-off run-rule two run donger:

FIRST HOME RUN FOR HOLCOMB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uLPBrF8s4g — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 24, 2024

Watch that a few times. That was muscled out. There is not another guy in the lineup who could, with that swing, on that pitch, take it out of the ballpark. Find a spot in the lineup for the big beefy boy, Corbs. And Holcomb, just brush your teeth the way Corbs likes it so he puts you in the lineup. Might I suggest left field?

Oh, and this happened.

Greysen Carter throwing absolute FLAMES.



Stadium gun said T103 mph. pic.twitter.com/AARG361Sqr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 24, 2024

Three Stars From Game One

#3 So. 2B Jayden “All SoCon” Davis. 3-4 with a HR, 2B, and 3 RBI. The Samford transfer who always wanted to play for the Diamond Dores is making his dream scenario count. In addition to his solid offense on the year (.333/.440/.619), the kid has impeccable bat control, and has managed to hold off insanely high ranking prospects like Cam Kozeal from taking his jerb at 2nd. He reminds me of Tate Kolwyck if he was Ethan Paul. The Piggy-Back All-Carter Tandem of #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton and #98 Jr. RHP Greysen “Radar Love” Carter. The Carters were electric last night, with Holton K-ing 8 through 5 (mostly) strong innings, and Greysen flame-throwing a 3 inning save (and hitting 103 MPH!!!). Holton hit a rough patch after striking out two in the top of the 2nd, giving up three singles and two walks, which briefly gave Gonzaga the 2-1 lead. However, rather than fall apart, he came back and completely dominated the next three innings. Seriously, the 3rd, 4th, and 5th were all 1-2-3 innings, and if he wasn’t on a pitch count, he looked likely to keep that streak up for a few more frames. Then, once Corbs pulled him, the Zags reward was a 100 MPH+ Flamethrower spotting corners and controlling his off-speed stuff. If the two of them are on, there’s not a team in the country that can compete with that on Friday nights. #26 Fr. BEAST Braden “Tree Trunk Arms” Holcomb. See the walk-off run-rule oppo donger above. How the hell has this kid only received 2 AB on the season??? Despite the risk to a now-comical 2.000 SLG%, I think it’s long past time we put his thunder-stick in the lineup. Corbs, please. And thank you.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm SECN+

#97 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (0-0; 2.25 ERA)

vs. #8 Gonzaga #21 So. RHP Justin “Currently the Chicago Bears QB, Though on the Trade Block” Feld (0-0; 4.91 ERA)

It’s the Commodore Big Righty vs. the soon to be former starting QB of the Chicago Bears. Advantage Vanderbilt.

The Lineup

Wait a second... is that Holcomb starting at 1st Base and hitting 8th?

See you in the comments.