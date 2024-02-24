Good morning.

Well, we only have six more games of this, at least. Men’s basketball visits Florida today at 12:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. This coming after they mailed it in in a 76-64 loss to Georgia on Wednesday. I mean, again, at least we only have six more games of this shit?

Baseball run-ruled Gonzaga 12-2 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Carter Holton went five solid innings, then Greysen Carter took over and reportedly hit 103 on the radar gun. That’s fun. Game 2 is today at 2 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Bowling went 4-1 on the first day of the Stallings Invitational, finding itself in fourth place at the end of the day. Action picks up again today at 7:25 AM CT on Vanderbilt’s YouTube channel.

Men’s tennis split yesterday’s doubleheader, losing to Pepperdine before beating Lipscomb in the nightcap.

Also, they’re... they’re going to ruin college sports, aren’t they?

BREAKING: Tennessee and Virginia have won their preliminary injunction against the NCAA.



Booster-funded NIL collectives now can communicate with high school recruits and transfer portal players in the two states.https://t.co/aAW2i8PK3O pic.twitter.com/s8wwe5HQNw — On3 (@On3sports) February 23, 2024

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 135-107-5 ATS, 132-109-4 totals

Missouri at Arkansas (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Arkansas -4.5, Over 146

Arkansas -4.5, Over 146 Vanderbilt at Florida (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida -16, Over 151

Florida -16, Over 151 South Carolina at Ole Miss (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +3.5, Under 137.5

South Carolina +3.5, Under 137.5 Alabama at Kentucky (3:00 PM CT, CBS): Alabama +2.5, Under 174.5

Alabama +2.5, Under 174.5 Auburn at Georgia (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +7.5, Under 151

Georgia +7.5, Under 151 Texas A&M at Tennessee (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): Tennessee -10.5, Under 145.5

Tennessee -10.5, Under 145.5 Mississippi State at LSU (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU +2.5, Under 145.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

11:00 AM: NHL: Blues at Red Wings (ABC)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Flyers (ABC)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round (NBC)

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Avalanche (NHL Network)

7:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Knicks (ABC)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Washington State 6, Kentucky 4 ... Stony Brook 5, LSU 2 ... Georgia 15, Northern Kentucky 5 ... South Carolina 8, Belmont 1 ... Tennessee 8, UAlbany 5 ... High Point 7, Ole Miss 3 ... Mississippi State 5, Georgia Southern 1 ... Alabama 14, Valparaiso 2 ... Auburn 7, Iowa 5 ... Florida 15, Columbia 6 ... Texas A&M 17, Wagner 2 ... Arkansas 5, Oregon State 4 ... San Diego State 10, Missouri 3.

NBA: Raptors 123, Hawks 121 ... 76ers 104, Cavaliers 97 ... Rockets 114, Suns 110 ... Clippers 101, Grizzlies 95 ... Thunder 147, Wizards 106 ... Heat 106, Pelicans 95 ... Bucks 112, Timberwolves 107 ... Warriors 97, Hornets 84 ... Nuggets 127, Trail Blazers 112 ... Lakers 123, Spurs 118.

NHL: Sabres 2, Blue Jackets 1 ... Jets 3, Blackhawks 2 ... Wild 4, Oilers 2.