Baseball Series Preview: vs. The Gonzaga Fightin’ Basketball Team

Week Two (2/23-2/25) vs. The Gonzaga Fightin’ Basketball Team (*who apparently plays baseball)

Friday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

‘24 Record: 0-3 (0-0 WCC).

The shooty hoops baseball playing Zags opened with three consecutive losses to UCLA, which was pretty much expected, but still not great. In the first game, they gave a valiant effort, falling 8-7. Games two and three? Yikes. They lost by a combined score of 16-3. In short, if Corbs’ boys don’t fare similarly to #22 UCLA this weekend, they should drop considerably in the rankings.

Player to Watch: #7 Jr. OF Max “Little Deuce” Coupe (.444/.583/.444 with 1 RBI). With offense hard to come by in their three game series against UCLA, Little Deuce Coupe’s 4 singles are honestly what stands out the most. I don’t know what more you would want me to say about this, except to go on a rant about why his number should be 2.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #21 So. RHP Justin “Currently the Chicago Bears QB, Though on the Trade Block” Feld (0-0; 4.91 ERA). Similarly, when you get swept—nay bludgeoned—in the only games you have played, it’s tough to find a standout on the mound. He is tied for the longest outing on the team with Jordan “The Hamburglar” Hamberg. Both have thrown for 3 & 2⁄ 3 IP. Again, not much to say here...

On the Mound (Probably)

Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (0-0; 15.00 ERA; 15 K/9)

vs. Gonzaga #35 Jr. LHP Liam “Knick Knack Paddywhack” Paddack (0-0; 9.00 ERA; 15 K/9)

Ah, so both teams have Ace junior southpaws who (checks stats) would prefer to forget their first appearance of the year. At least ours has the track record of an All-American, whereas with Paddack, he was not on Gonzaga’s roster last year, and there is no mention of transfer stats. Safe to assume he’s a regular student who just decided to try out for the baseball team this year. Advantage Vanderbilt.

*Note: After some further internet sleuthing, Paddack pitched for Spokane Falls Community College last year, but seriously... none of this is on his Gonzaga Bio page.

That said, Holton will definitely be on a pitch count as he continues to build his arm up (say, 70-80), so I would not expect more than 4 IP. I’d bet Greysen Carter will piggy-back him from there.

The Lineup

