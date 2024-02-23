Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling is back in action this weekend, heading to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Stallings Invitational, hosted by North Carolina A&T. Action today starts at 8:55 AM CT and will be streamed on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel. The reigning national champions finished second at Arkansas State’s Mid-Winter Invitational last weekend, after a couple of uncharacteristic eighth-place finishes.

Baseball opens a three-game series against Gonzaga today at the Hawk. The Commodores and Bulldogs play today at 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Gonzaga opened its season by getting swept at UCLA last weekend.

Men’s tennis plays a doubleheader today, hosting Pepperdine at noon and Lipscomb at 6 PM CT.

It seems like everybody’s talking about whether Vanderbilt will fire Jerry Stackhouse (which seems like a weird conversation because the answer should be pretty obvious): Gentry Estes at the Tennessean wrote a column about it, and the kids at the Hustler podcasted about it.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Sabres at Blue Jackets (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Cavaliers at 76ers (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Timberwolves (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Missouri 86, Florida 70 ... South Carolina 72, Alabama 44 ... Ole Miss 73, Georgia 51 ... Kentucky 78, Mississippi State 68 ... Texas A&M 73, Arkansas 67 ... LSU 71, Auburn 66.

SEC Baseball: LSU 10, Northern Illinois 2 ... Missouri 6, CS Bakersfield 3.

NBA: Magic 116, Cavaliers 109 ... Pacers 129, Pistons 115 ... Knicks 110, 76ers 96 ... Raptors 121, Nets 93 ... Mavericks 123, Suns 113 ... Celtics 129, Bulls 112 ... Pelicans 127, Rockets 105 ... Thunder 129, Clippers 107 ... Nuggets 130, Wizards 110 ... Hornets 115, Jazz 107 ... Warriors 128, Lakers 110 ... Kings 127, Spurs 122.

NHL: Senators 4, Stars 1 ... Red Wings 2, Avalanche 1 ... Capitals 5, Lightning 3 ... Rangers 5, Devils 1 ... Penguins 4, Canadiens 1 ... Hurricanes 1, Panthers 0 ... Blues 4, Islanders 0 ... Flames 3, Bruins 2 ... Maple Leafs 7, Golden Knights 3 ... Kraken 5, Canucks 2 ... Predators 4, Kings 1.