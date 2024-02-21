Vanderbilt mails it in, loses to Georgia 76-64

There are times when a midseason firing is maybe jumping the gun a bit and then there are times that it’s completely warranted. This is the latter.

Georgia’s Noah Thomasson opened tonight’s game with a three-pointer and that was it for this being a competitive game. The Bulldogs built a 24-9 lead in the game’s first eleven minutes and the closest that Vanderbilt would get the score after that was 11 points — briefly, late in the first half, when three Paul Lewis free throws pulled Vanderbilt to within 39-28, and again early in the second half when Lewis hit a three to make it 51-40. Georgia promptly went on a 12-0 run after that. That’s right: Vanderbilt spent the final 32:29 of the game trailing by double digits. At home. Against a team that came in on a six-game losing streak and will likely be joining the Commodores on Wednesday night of the SEC Tournament.

A meaningless late run made the final 76-64, but don’t let that fool you; at no point was this a competitive game. Paul Lewis led Vanderbilt with 18 points off the bench and also attempted a team-high 13 shots. Vanderbilt is now 7-19, 2-11 in the SEC, and travels to Florida on Saturday. Do not be surprised if someone else is coaching the team.