14-11 (4-8)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

85 (KenPom) February 21, 2024

7:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

7-18 (2-10)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

203 (KenPom)

So, I don’t know. It feels like we’re in the dying embers of the Jerry Stackhouse Era, what with the team’s record and the lack of a good incoming recruiting class. I don’t think you can really even make an argument for retention at this point.

Which makes it spectacularly weird that Vegas has this as basically a pick ‘em. Part of that, of course, is that Georgia isn’t very good and has lost six in a row, something that isn’t even true of Vanderbilt (which beat Texas A&M last week.)

Anyway, have fun, expect to win.