 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 26: Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores — Open Game Thread

Are we in the dying moments of the Stackhouse Era?

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

14-11 (4-8)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
85 (KenPom)

February 21, 2024
7:30 PM CT
Video: SEC Network
Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)


7-18 (2-10)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
203 (KenPom)

So, I don’t know. It feels like we’re in the dying embers of the Jerry Stackhouse Era, what with the team’s record and the lack of a good incoming recruiting class. I don’t think you can really even make an argument for retention at this point.

Which makes it spectacularly weird that Vegas has this as basically a pick ‘em. Part of that, of course, is that Georgia isn’t very good and has lost six in a row, something that isn’t even true of Vanderbilt (which beat Texas A&M last week.)

Anyway, have fun, expect to win.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...