14-11 (4-8)
February 21, 2024
So, I don’t know. It feels like we’re in the dying embers of the Jerry Stackhouse Era, what with the team’s record and the lack of a good incoming recruiting class. I don’t think you can really even make an argument for retention at this point.
Which makes it spectacularly weird that Vegas has this as basically a pick ‘em. Part of that, of course, is that Georgia isn’t very good and has lost six in a row, something that isn’t even true of Vanderbilt (which beat Texas A&M last week.)
Anyway, have fun, expect to win.
