The Crossroads of Vanderbilt Basketball

No, I won’t be writing north of 3000 words about why Jerry Stackhouse needs to go. Unlike Kevin Stallings in 2016, that case can be made in a paragraph: the team is 7-18 this season, 68-87 in his five-year tenure, and hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament. There was reason to think after the late run last season that he was figuring things out, but this season is a complete disaster — and unlike Bryce Drew after his disaster of a 2017-18 season (when he took a roster that included Riley LaChance, Matthew Fisher-Davis, and Jeff Roberson and went 12-20 with it), there’s basically nothing you can point to to think that things will get better. Vanderbilt’s three-man 2024 recruiting class is ranked 70th nationally and doesn’t have a player ranked higher than 239th. And if he were any good at playing the transfer portal game, this year’s team would be significantly better than it is.

The more disturbing difference between this year and 2016, though, is the attendance. Even as Stallings was working his way out of the program, Vanderbilt in 2015-16 had an attendance north of 10,000 for every SEC home game plus nonconference tilts against Austin Peay, Dayton, Wofford, and Western Michigan. Yes, more than 10,000 fans bought tickets for a game against Western Michigan over holiday break.

This season, Vanderbilt has drawn more than 10,000 exactly twice: against Kentucky and Tennessee. Both of those totals were inflated by, well, Kentucky and Tennessee fans. Reports from fans who attended those games indicated that there were basically entire sections of nothing but opposing fans. When crowds haven’t been inflated by opposing fans, they’ve been downright embarrassing: 6,564 announced attendance for Texas A&M last week, and even that number seems generous.

Look, this certainly isn’t a time to chide anyone for not showing up. I’m dutifully watching the games (sometimes on DVR after putting the kids to bed), but if you’re getting zero enjoyment out of the current product and want to tune out, I get it. (If you’re selling your tickets to people you know are fans of the opposing team, that’s a different matter.)

But so far, the response from McGugin, to the extent that there’s been a response at all (and I’m still not entirely sure that Shan Foster speaks for the athletic department), has been to bash fans for being negative. Which is entirely tone-deaf and completely misses the point: Vanderbilt basketball is in a very dire situation and needs to get out of it. And they can, but they need to actually do it.

How do we know that they can? Well, last season Vanderbilt had similar attendance for early-season games. Last season, after drawing over 10,000 for the season opener against Memphis (a fair number of which, to be clear, were probably Memphis fans making the drive up to Nashville), Vanderbilt settled in to drawing under 6,000 fans for six nonconference games. But numbers picked up in SEC play as opponents that people cared about came to Memorial and as the team got better down the stretch; Vanderbilt drew more than 10,000 fans for its last four home games plus the NIT quarterfinal against UAB.

That hasn’t happened this year, of course, but it’s only been a year since the fan base was engaged with the program, at least for a few games. Getting back to that on a consistent basis will require hiring a new coach who’s either energetic and engaging, or simply putting a winning product on the court.

At the same time, a lot of the reason for the negativity around the program is that many fans are convinced that Vanderbilt won’t make a change. When the head coach has this little support from the fan base, and the fan base is checking out, it has to be done.