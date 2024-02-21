Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball is almost done. Tonight, it’s a visit from Georgia at 7:30 PM CT on the SEC Network. Georgia comes in on a six-game losing streak and is certainly beatable. Vanderbilt is 2-10 in the SEC and probably just playing out the string. Somebody has to win! I’ll be watching the game for some reason!

Baseball allowed a seven-run eighth inning and lost 8-5 to Dayton last night. That’s great. Today it’s Eastern Kentucky at 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Game thread is coming.

Women’s golf rallied Tuesday for a fourth-place finish at the Moon Golf Invitational. Men’s golf is in first place in the Watersound Invitational and will go into today’s final round with a seven-shot lead on the field. Lacrosse visits Butler today at 11 AM CT, which you can watch on FloSports.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-1 ATS, 2-0 totals; Season to date: 133-105-5 ATS, 129-108-4 totals

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NHL: Flyers at Blackhawks (TNT)

9:00 PM: NHL: Bruins at Oilers (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Arkansas 78, Texas A&M 71 ... Tennessee 72, Missouri 67.

SEC Baseball: Georgia 15, Georgia State 0 ... Kentucky 9, Morehead State 5 ... South Carolina 12, Winthrop 2 ... Tennessee 3, UNC Asheville 2 ... Texas A&M 9, Incarnate Word 3 ... Austin Peay 3, Mississippi State 2 ... Alabama 6, MTSU 1 ... Florida 10, North Florida 0 ... Auburn 7, UAB 2.

NHL: Panthers 3, Senators 2 ... Rangers 3, Stars 1 ... Islanders 5, Penguins 4 ... Capitals 6, Devils 2 ... Jets 6, Wild 3 ... Avalanche 3, Canucks 1 ... Predators 5, Golden Knights 3 ... Kings 5, Blue Jackets 1.