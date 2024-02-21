Last night was gross. Tonight needs to be better.

Eastern Kentucky Colonel Mashburn Wedding Jerseys 2024 Record: 0-3 (0-0 A-SUN). The Colonel Mashburns opened their ‘24 season just getting beaten into a pulp by Auburn. The War Tigers truck-boat-truck raced the Colonel Mashburns 32-8 over a three game set. Now, they come to Nashville. That’s just mean, EKU AD. Just plain mean.

Player to Watch: #22 Fr. OF Tait “Taint Mansion” Nunnally (.100/.100/.400 with 1 HR and 2 RBI). The Colonel Mashburns’ freshman has started each game at either DH or 1B and... come on, like I didn’t pick him solely because of his name. Sure, I could say he’s a middle of the order freshman bat who has one of the Colonel Mashburns’ 2 dongers thus far, but it’s his name. Alternatively, I could have gone with Santiago “Nine Nine” Peralta, or Boone Chevey (who, by name alone, likely majors in Moonshining at EKU). None because of their baseball-ing.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #40 Jr. RHP Ryker “The Island” Walton (0-0; 3.86 ERA). He’s not a starting pitcher, and yet he leads them in innings pitched. Oh, and it was just in one appearance. Yep... not much to say about this pitching staff. The Island did hold Auburn to an 0.67 BAA, which means we would prefer not to face him today, I guess.

On the Mound (Probably)

Wednesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #80 So. RHP Andrew “The Duke” Dutkanych IV (0-0; 0.00 ERA; 18 K/9)

vs. EKU ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

If this isn’t a Johnny Wholestaff game, I’ll be beyond shocked.

The Lineup

See you in the comments.