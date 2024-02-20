Tuesday Game Thread: vs. Dayton

Dayton Flyers 2024 Record: 2-1 (0-0 Atlantic 10). The Ohio Flyboys opened their season taking 2 of 3 from Lindenwood (who, as always, is up to no good). Their next four games are on the road against #6 Vanderbilt and #1 Wake Forest, as their Athletic Director wants everyone on the team to quit, likely in a cost-cutting scheme similar to the owner of the Cleveland Indians in the seminal film Major League.

Player to Watch: #1 Sr. OF Paxton “The Ayatollah” Tomaini (.500/.667/.500 with 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, and 0 RBI). The Flyers’ RF has 4 singles in 8 AB through 3 games, but has been walked and plunked twice each. Seems like opposing pitchers hate him (which makes him my type of player). Our boys will have to ignore whatever it is about him that makes him so plunk-able, as we’ll want to limit free passes all night.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #25 Sr. LHP Eli “The Illusionist” Magick (1-0; 0.00 ERA). He threw 3 and 1⁄ 3 innings of 2 H, 0 R ball. He’s 6’7”, as well, which is tall. You can’t teach that.

On the Mound (Probably)

Tuesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #22 So. LHP J.D. “Terror Lake” Thompson (1-0, 0.00 ERA; 18 K/9)

vs. Dayton #27 Grad. LHP Ryan “The Stonemason” Steinhauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA; 0 K/9)

Note: It’s always fun to list ERA and statistics like K/9 rate this early in the season. Thompson has pitched one inning, whereas Steinhauer has only pitched 1⁄ 3 of an inning. SMALL SAMPLE SIZE PARTY!

The Lineup

See you in the comments.