Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #1: Answers to Your Questions

Question from Johnny ‘10:

I’ll preface this by saying it’s probably too early to know anything I’m asking, but I’ll ask anyway. The deep roster has me excited since I think we’ll see RJ become a star, and maybe we get someone else to break through as well. Any chance we see Ossenfort and/or Holcomb get a couple starts in the next week? Does Kozeal get any time at 2B or is he fighting for the DH role at this point.

I agree that RJ Austin has the best chance of becoming a Golden Spikes nominee-level star on this team (of the hitters, I mean). Corbs clearly wants him in the lineup every day, no matter where he has to play defensively.

As for Ossenfort and Holcomb, the best chance to see them get some playing time—perhaps even starting—would be this week, as we have two midweek games (today and tomorrow—both at 4:30pm CT on SECN+). Either could start at 1B or DH, but I suspect Corbs will want to give Lil’ Maldo at least one of those games at 1B, so as to get him out of his early season slump against weaker competition. I’d be more inclined to root for blowouts in both games, so Corbs can pull the starters early and each of them gets a few ABs per game.

Jayden Davis has pretty much locked down a role in the lineup, and that Corbs has started him at 2B over Kozeal likely indicates who is more ready as an SEC level defender right now. Plus, Davis just reminds me of the platonic ideal of Tate Kolwyck. Just a gamer you trust out there, but with great bat control. I would not be shocked if he turns into the perfect 2 hole guy for us (you know, once we find a leadoff man with actual speed).

It might not be a bad idea to swap spots (DH and 2B) for Kozeal and Davis during at least one of the midweek games, as well, just to see if Kozeal is the type of hitter who needs to be in the field to stay locked in. I’d also experiment with Kozeal and Holcomb in RF, as I just don’t think LaNeve has it. Yeah, they need to play, but it will be really hard for more than one of them to be in the lineup at a time given the current roster. If anyone can change that fact, it would be Holcomb forcing himself in the lineup by being a beast in practice. A lot can change from now until SEC play. See the next question for more on that...

Question from Shoogymgshoogs:

How many more starts does Carter get while we waste McElvain in the bullpen? Should LaNeve lose his OF spot? He didn’t hit and was in there for his bat. If so, who would you place in into RF?

I have to assume you’re referring to Greysen Carter and not Carter Holton. Yeah, Greysen is a back of the bullpen arm—potentially even a dominant closer. Ethan McElvain could be a dominant closer this year, and then weekend starter, or even a Friday Ace, in ‘25 and ‘26. I suspect Greysen is more holding the door for Carter Holton until Holton’s arm is stretched out, when Greysen will then jump to the Friday piggyback role (think Carter Holton for 5-6 IP and Greysen Carter for 3-4 IP to save our arms in the pen for the rest of the weekend). Corbs announced in no uncertain terms that McElvain would be on the Carson Fulmer plan (close this year, then weekend starter for the rest of his Diamond Dore career).

What I saw on Saturday night was enough for me to have torn up that plan and make Return of the Mac a weekend starter right away.

I mean, sweet Jebus, put Return of the Mac (Ethan McElvain) in the Friday starter slot right now. It's insane we got him through the draft. This is a Kumar Rocker, David Price, Jack Leiter level event people, and I need you to be more excited about it. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) February 17, 2024

What we’ll have to watch, I would think, is if McElvain, like Kumar Rocker in ‘19, just blows that plan out of the water. Remember, Rocker got 6 appearances out of the pen as a freshman before starting for the rest of the year (and winning us a damned CWS title). Hopefully, we only have to wait 5 more relief appearances before they trust him to start. Not sure if Corbs and Brownie think like me, though.

Oh, and see above for my thoughts on LaNeve renting RF.

Question from Jessecuster44:

Can you think of any unorthodox strategies Corbin might implement the next time VU faces a crafty LF starter that throws no gas?

In fact, I published my unorthodox strategy in Sunday’s Game Thread:

Our offense—a unit who put up a dozen on Friday—was held to four runs by a guy whose arsenal was slow, slower, and slowest. Enough. We need to recruit the most elite crafty lefty and give him a 6 figure NIL deal, just so our guys learn how to face a Jaime Moyer-type. It’s been the only continual Achilles heel in the Corbin Era. We need to learn how to hit a crafty lefty.

I wasn’t joking.

Question from Nova Dore:

From this first weekend, What did you all see as The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly? Keeping in the ClintEastwood movie category - which one player at the end of the year do you forsee Making Vandy Fans Day?

The Good

On the pitching side, Ethan McElvain, Devin Futrell, and Brennan Seiber impressed the ever-loving hell out of me. As for hitters, Jonathan Vastine, RJ Austin, Cal Hewett, and Jayden Davis looked good. Defensively, no one but Diaz really stood out this weekend, though Hewett is probably our best defensive OF and should be out there more often.

The Bad

Jonathan Vastine’s defensive miscues were pretty bad, and not something I expect to continue. Similarly, Greysen Carter’s 4th inning—2B, BB, HBP, BB and then pulled for The Ginth with bases loaded and 0 outs—is not exactly inspiring confidence in his ability to start. The first three innings, on the other hand, would have fit into the good category if he had simply stopped there. He’s a bullpen arm—and a potentially great one—and I doubt I will be convinced otherwise. Similarly, though I don’t hold Carter Holton as responsible for the 7th inning as I do the defense behind him (see below), you never want to see your Friday Ace give up 5 R on 4 H and 1 BB in an inning, even if the defense made him get 4 or 5 outs there. His arm is not nearly stretched out enough to be ready to slide back into his Friday Ace role yet. We might be in for a few more weeks, if not most of OOC play, of Holton slowly building back up to a guy who can throw 5 IP+ reliably. Though advanced metrics said his stuff was electric, I was less than impressed by Sawyer “Exit the Warrior” Hawks’ Diamond Dore Debut, in which he let up a 2 run HR that put us behind the 8 ball. Finally, Lil’ Maldo going hitless in three games against FAU is not exactly what you want from your first baseman. He did get 3 BBs and 2 HBP, though, so perhaps there would have been a hit for him if they threw him anything in the zone.

The Ugly

Our approach to hitting a freshman lefty whose arsenal is slow, slower, and slowest. I’m done with that bullshit.

Make My Day

Fr. LHP Ethan “Return of the Mac” McElvain is going to be a star in this league—sooner rather than later, I hope.