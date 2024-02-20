Good morning.

So for those who don’t pay much attention to Vandy Twitter, after Saturday’s debacle at Tennessee there was let’s say some discussion about the possibility of Jerry Stackhouse getting fired, and soon.

And then on Monday, there was... well, there was Shan Foster via Ron Slay on his radio show:

This is quite the take from Shan Foster to Ron Slay on Vandy basketball and the Jerry Stackhouse situation… pic.twitter.com/mHR3UbU1dM — Trés Lawless • Vandy Uni Tracker (@jerrylawless3) February 20, 2024

Look, we all love Shan, but these days he’s one of those alums who toes pretty close to the party line — he is, after all, technically on VU’s payroll via his work on color commentary on SEC Network+ broadcasts (I know, I know, technically that’s the SEC Network but VU isn’t about to allow whoever to perform that role.) What Shan says, you can be pretty sure is closely in line with McGugin, if not Kirkland. It’s not like Will Perdue is saying this.

Still: this is as close as you’re going to get to a public statement from the higher-ups in McGugin at this juncture. That there’s any debate about whether a coach who’s currently 7-18 (2*-10 SEC) (yes I realize Missouri and Texas A&M are the two “SEC wins”) in his fifth year, with no NCAA Tournaments in the first four, should get a sixth year is, uh, telling. What the hell are we even doing here?

The debate isn’t really much of a debate any more. Shan probably doesn’t want to ask too many questions about the players who hopped in the portal after last season (as I didn’t, at the time) but in hindsight it didn’t really seem like a vote of confidence in the current coaching staff. Hell, Ezra Manjon probably is only still here because he needed to stick around to complete a Vanderbilt degree and Tyrin Lawrence spent a month or two in the portal himself before coming back (and has seriously regressed this season, a big factor in why the team is 7-18.) What exactly is the argument here?

Anyway, the entire 3HL experience yesterday was apparently a shitshow, with Slay, an on-air SEC Network analyst, not knowing who Jason Rivera-Torres is, which is a hell of a thing to admit when you broadcast a radio show in Nashville and also call games on the SEC Network. It’s just a crash course in why Nashville sports talk radio isn’t worth it, except for this guy:

Please



I’m begging everyone



Fire Jerry Stackhousehttps://t.co/6qhBCh9ccs — George Plaster (@georgeplastertn) February 19, 2024

George is all of us right now.

Baseball, following the season-opening series with Florida Atlantic, faces Dayton today at 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Andrew has your game thread coming later. Men’s golf is in first place after the first round of the Watersound Invitational. Women’s golf shot 7-over and is in a tie for seventh at the Moon Golf Invitational.

