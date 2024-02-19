Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Happy Presidents’ Day, one of those great holidays where you just get a day off work and don’t have to, you know, do anything.

Vanderbilt baseball salvaged a series win over Florida Atlantic with an 11-1 win on Sunday, which included Calvin Hewett stealing home and Devin Futrell throwing six innings of one-run ball. The midweek games are against Dayton and Eastern Kentucky.

Women’s basketball got drilled 86-61 by Tennessee, which granted isn’t as bad as the men’s team lost to them this weekend, but can we please stop losing to those guys? Anyone? Baseball? (Or can the NCAA do something about their cheating? Maybe win that lawsuit?)

Men’s tennis swept Northwestern on Sunday, which is fun. Bowling bowled a 300 game but lost the finale to host Arkansas State. Men’s golf is in Panama City Beach for the Watersound Invitational, its first event of 2024.

(Meanwhile, how stupid are the people running college basketball that they’re just ceding daytime of a holiday to the NHL?)

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Blues (ESPN)

2:30 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Kraken (ESPN)

6:00 PM: NHL: Senators at Lightning (NHL Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Kentucky 81, Florida 77 ... South Carolina 70, Georgia 56 ... Alabama 67, Auburn 61 ... Ole Miss 75, Mississippi State 71 ... Arkansas 75, Missouri 68.

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 9, SC Upstate 3 ... Georgia 10, UNC Asheville 0 ... South Carolina 14, Miami-Ohio 0 ... Texas A&M 10, McNeese 0 ... LSU 27, VMI 5 ... Mississippi State 10, Air Force 2 ... Alabama 11, Manhattan 8 ... Auburn 9, Eastern Kentucky 1 ... James Madison 7, Arkansas 3 ... Hawaii 13, Ole Miss 4 ... Tennessee 11, Baylor 5.

NHL: Rangers 6, Islanders 5 ... Kings 2, Penguins 1 ... Avalanche 4, Coyotes 3.