Sunday Game Thread: Rubber Match vs. FAU

Our offense—a unit who put up a dozen on Friday—was held to four runs by a guy whose arsenal was slow, slower, and slowest. Enough. We need to recruit the most elite crafty lefty and give him a 6 figure NIL deal, just so our guys learn how to face a Jaime Moyer-type. It’s been the only continual Achilles heel in the Corbin Era. We need to learn how to hit a crafty lefty.

Moving on... today, we erase yesterday from our memories, give the ball to the best starter on the weekend, and take the series (please and thank you).

On the Mound

Sunday @ 2:00pm SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (0-0; 0.00 ERA)

vs. #14 FAU So. RHP Tyler “Three Beards” Murphy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

The Lineup

1 lf 16 Jack Bulger R .333

2 3b 42 RJ Austin R .444

3 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L .111

4 c 45 Alan Espinal R .286

5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .250

6 rf 19 Troy LaNeve L .143

7 1b 8 Chris Maldonado R .000

8 cf 21 Calvin Hewett R 1.000

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .375

See you in the comments.