WBB Game 27: Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

We won! I think Coach Ralph summed this one up really well in her postgame press conference: “We’re gonna have ugly games...”

Not really a lot I could takeaway from it, but it doesn’t matter because we prevailed over Big Bad Aicha Coulibaly for the win which meant we... moved down in ESPN’s Bracketology? Okay sure NET or whatever, still feels kinda weird especially since A&M remains just a few spots ahead of us, but that doesn’t detract from this being a huge win. We should be able to finish the season 3-1 and hopefully pick up an extra win in the conference tournament where we are currently seeded seventh. Even one loss feels like it could tank our chances at the tournament right now, so the stakes are high on every possession.

Today’s game against Tennessee is a rematch from a few weeks ago. In that matchup, we went back-and-forth with the Lady Volunteers all game, and, despite losing by 9, were only behind by 1 with 3 minutes to go. Here is what I had to say about them then, and I don’t think too much has changed. They are still a really good team, maybe even a little bit better as Rickea Jackson has had more time back, and what happened last night obviously ratchets up the pressure on us to keep it close, but if we play well and don’t fall apart in the last three minutes like last time around, I think we can pull it off.