Four Factors Four Factors Vanderbilt Tennessee Four Factors Vanderbilt Tennessee eFG% 39.81% 57.97% OR% 25.71% 27.03% TO% 26.39% 9.72% FT Rate 37.04% 15.94%

Vanderbilt Athletics: Tennessee Takes Down Commodores

Tennessean: Vanderbilt gets worst loss to Tennessee in a decade

VandySports: Vanderbilt’s blowout loss to Tennessee is harsh reminder of reality

Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball lacks production from starters in Tennessee loss

Gentry Estes: Stackhouse was right. Vandy isn’t close to Tennessee right now

AP News: Knecht, Zeigler lead No. 8 Tennessee to 88-53 rout of Vanderbilt

Chattanooga Times Free Press: Vols complete sweep of Vanderbilt with 35-point slaughter

Reuters: No. 8 Tennessee rolls to blowout win over Vanderbilt

Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball batters Vanderbilt for second straight blowout

Rocky Top Talk: Tennessee dominates Vanderbilt 88-53, improve to 9-3 in conference play

Yeah, this one was ugly. It very well could have been uglier.

As bad as the disparity in shot-making was, prior to halftime Tennessee’s eFG was 63.1%. And the turnover disparity, well, Vanderbilt coughed it up 12 times in the first half to Tennessee’s 2. Yeah, that’s right: Vanderbilt had more turnovers in the first half than made baskets. The score was 35-8 at one point.

For all intents and purposes, Tennessee made Vanderbilt look like a Big South team that they brought in for a buy game in November. Vanderbilt, you’ll recall, actually lost to a Big South team that they brought in for a buy game in November. Why is Jerry Stackhouse still employed?

Individual stats Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL AdjGS GS/Min Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL AdjGS GS/Min Jason Rivera-Torres 14 2 7 0 5 3 4 1 2 3 7 1 1 0 0 1 13.45 0.96 Ven-Allen Lubin 24 4 11 2 3 0 1 2 4 6 10 0 0 2 0 0 10.81 0.45 Evan Taylor 17 2 6 2 4 0 0 0 3 3 6 1 0 0 1 0 10.02 0.59 Carter Lang 15 1 4 0 0 0 0 2 7 9 2 2 0 1 2 0 7.12 0.47 Isaiah West 18 1 1 0 0 3 4 0 2 2 5 4 2 3 0 1 7.12 0.40 Ezra Manjon 25 3 7 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 6 1 3 2 0 0 6.86 0.27 Tyrin Lawrence 22 3 9 1 6 1 2 0 3 3 8 2 1 1 0 0 6.06 0.28 JaQualon Roberts 13 0 2 0 1 2 4 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 5.54 0.43 Graham Calton 6 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 0 1 4 2 0 1 0 1 5.27 0.88 Tasos Kamateros 10 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 4.48 0.45 Malik Presley 15 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 -2.90 -0.19 Miles Keeffe 5 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3.69 -0.74 Paul Lewis 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 -7.91 -2.64 Jordan Williams 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 -9.23 -0.71

So, yeah: Vanderbilt’s three “best” players on Saturday night combined to go 8-of-24 from the floor.

But actually, the big thing that Rivera-Torres and Taylor didn’t do was turn the ball over. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Paul Lewis committed three turnovers in three minutes.

(Graham Calton and Miles Keeffe were playing garbage time, this wasn’t Stack being goofy. Then again, I wouldn’t have hated it if he’d sent them out there when it was 35-8.

I don’t really have a lot to write about with individual players. With Manjon out of eligibility and Lawrence in his fourth year with the program (and having already tried to enter the transfer portal once, last year) and the coach almost certainly getting fired, there isn’t a whole lot of reason to write about individual players on a 7-18 team that has seven games or so left in the season. There will probably be heavy roster turnover.

What’s Next

Vanderbilt hosts Georgia on Wednesday at 7:30 PM CT on the SEC Network. For those of you still paying attention, Georgia is on a six-game losing streak and represents, per KenPom, Vanderbilt’s best chance at a win in the remaining six games. It’s still only a 31% chance.