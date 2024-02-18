Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Everything is bad. First: baseball lost 5-4 to Florida Atlantic, which, long season, blah blah blah, why are we struggling so much with these guys. Game 3 of the opening series is today at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Men’s basketball fell behind Tennessee 35-8 in the first half (yeah, you’re reading that right), trailed by as many as 41 points, and lost 88-53. Can we pull the plug on this nonsense already?

But at least bowling goes into the final day of the Mid-Winter Invitational as the #3 seed after going 3-2 on Saturday! Today’s action starts at 8:10 AM CT and can be streamed on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel.

Men’s tennis split the singles matches 3-3 against Michigan State on Saturday before dropping the doubles point to take a loss. They face Northwestern today at 12:30 PM CT.

Women’s golf shot 7-over in the first round of the Moon Golf Invitational. Thanks to inclement weather, the second round is delayed until Monday.

Women’s basketball looks to avenge the men’s team loss on Saturday, welcoming Tennessee to Memorial Gym today for a 1:00 PM CT tip on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt is coming off back-to-back wins after a five-game losing streak.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour; The Genesis Invitational, Final Round (CBS)

2:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Islanders (ABC)

7:00 PM: NBA: All-Star Game (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Alabama 100, Texas A&M 75 ... Florida 88, Georgia 82 ... Mississippi State 71, Arkansas 67 ... LSU 64, South Carolina 63 ... Kentucky 70, Auburn 59 ... Ole Miss 79, Missouri 76.

SEC Baseball: South Carolina 11, Miami-Ohio 4 ... Missouri 12, Cal Poly 8 ... Kentucky 3, SC Upstate 0 ... LSU 2, Central Arkansas 0 ... Auburn 6, Eastern Kentucky 1 ... Texas A&M 12, McNeese 2 ... Alabama 30, Manhattan 0 ... Georgia 17, UNC Asheville 5 ... Arkansas 15, James Madison 5 ... Air Force 3, Mississippi State 2 ... Ole Miss 5, Hawaii 2 (Game 1) ... Oklahoma 5, Tennessee 1 ... Hawaii 18, Ole Miss 2 (Game 2.)

NHL: Kings 5, Bruins 4 ... Oilers 4, Stars 3 ... Blackhawks 3, Senators 2 ... Red Wings 5, Flames 0 ... Panthers 9, Lightning 2 ... Predators 5, Blues 2 ... Sabres 3, Wild 2 ... Maple Leafs 9, Ducks 2 ... Capitals 4, Canadiens 3 ... Devils 6, Flyers 3 ... Jets 4, Canucks 2 ... Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 1 ... Blue Jackets 4, Sharks 3.