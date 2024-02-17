Saturday Game Thread: Game Two vs. The FAU Wet Hets

“Because we don’t know, do we? Everyone knows… How what happens the way it does? What underlies the anarchy of the train of events, the uncertainties, the mishaps, the disunity, the shocking irregularities that define human affairs? Nobody knows. ‘Everyone knows’ is the invocation of the cliché and the beginning of the banalization of experience, and it’s the solemnity and the sense of authority that people have in voicing the cliché that’s so insufferable. What we know is that, in an unclichéd way, nobody knows anything. You can’t know anything. The things you know you don’t know. Intention? Motive? Consequence? Meaning? All the we don’t know is astonishing. Even more astonishing is what passes for knowing.”

― Philip Roth, The Human Stain

Baseball is a funny game. You can spend the offseason writing in-depth preview articles about the strength and depth of the pitching staff and the lack of power in the lineup, and then Game One just goes and slaps you right in the face.

You can rave about the defense of your gold glove caliber shortstop, and then his incomprehensible errant throw to third is all but singularly responsible for a five run inning. You can know he’s a glove first, bat second prospect, and then he hits a one handed bomb and walks the whole thing off with a perfectly placed bloop single to LF.

You can be rightfully concerned about our outfielders, and then marvel at their depth. You can worry about the perceived lack of star power on this team, and then RJ Austin makes you stand up and take notice.

You can see a player for three whole years seem to squander a plethora of natural gifts you thought he had in high school, grimace at both the idea of playing him in left field and giving him the most at bats on the season, and then the first pitch happens, and all of that goes up in the very smoke that came off the ball as it rocketed over the center field wall.

Philip Roth was right. Nobody knows anything.

Except this. Baseball is back.

Three Stars From Game One

#42 So. CF/2B RJ “Stone Cold” Austin. 4-5 with a HR, 2B, and 4 RBI. He had a pretty good freshman year which hinted at the type of player he could turn into. Yesterday, the transformation looked complete. What a star this kid is. Though Cal Hewett came in as a defensive replacement late in the game, Austin looked fine out in CF, and then moved to second base seamlessly so his bat never left the lineup. It was all planned, and it worked out perfectly. If not for Hewett and Humphreys’ (another guy who could be a late game defensive replacement in the OF all year, for either LaNeve or The Bulge) speed, Vastine might not have had the chance to bloop us into the win column. But this is about The Stone Cold Ball Reamer himself, RJ Austin. This is his JJ Bleday-naissance turn, and you cannot convince me otherwise. He’s the star this team will need, and he makes it look so easy. #16 Sr. LF (I know, it feels weird to even type that) Jack “The Bulge” Bulger. 3-5 with a leadoff Schwarbomb and two runs. I also did not notice him as a liability in LF. Amazing. #13 Jr. SS Jonathan “He Don’t Use Jelly, Or Any of These” Vastine. Though his Vastine Deferens was off today, his Vastine Offerens was not. 3-4 with a HR, 2B, and the game winning bloop to LF. He had 3 RBI, 2 R, and 1 BB, to boot. Get back to your gold glove self today, kid, but keep yesterday’s bat.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm SECN+

#97 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (0-0; 0.00 ERA)

vs. #8 FAU Fr. LHP Trey “Three Beards” Beard (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

The Lineup

