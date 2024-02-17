7-17 (2-9)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

197 (KenPom) February 17, 2024

5:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

18-6 (8-3)

8 (AP)

9 (Coaches)

6 (KenPom)

Both Vanderbilt basketball teams play Tennessee this weekend, and the first game — the men’s game — is tonight in Knoxville.

Actually, Vanderbilt played reasonably well (at least, by their standards) the first time they met the Vols. That was three weeks ago in Nashville, and Vanderbilt actually led the game at halftime before Tennessee took over in the second half. This time, Tennessee is a 19.5-point favorite and it’s hard to remember the last time that Vanderbilt’s basketball team was that big of an underdog.

(Oh, well that didn’t take long to find — they were a 20.5-point underdog at Kentucky on January 29, 2020. Which they entered on a 24-game SEC losing streak, not coming off a win over Texas A&M.)

Anyway, we may have dueling game threads for a bit depending on how long the baseball game goes, but if enough of you wander over here after the baseball game is over the comments stand a chance.