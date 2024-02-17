Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, it looks like our Saturdays are going to be busier now that spring sports are starting up. So!

Let’s start with Vanderbilt baseball, which needed a Jonathan Vastine walkoff double to beat Florida Atlantic 12-11 on Friday. No, you should not like the pre-Humidor Coors Field score. Yes, it’s just the first game on the season. Vanderbilt and Florida Atlantic will play the second game today at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The Hustler recaps yesterday’s game.

Bowling went 5-0 on Friday with four of the wins coming against ranked teams in the first day of the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Somehow, that was only good for fourth place in the standings. Saturday’s games start at 9:00 AM CT on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel.

Vanderbilt lacrosse opens its season today at 12:00 PM CT against Central Michigan. Today’s game can be streamed on ESPN+. Also at noon: men’s tennis hosts Michigan State, and you can stream here.

Oh, and the men’s basketball team visits Tennessee at 5:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. I’m sure that will be fun.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 128-101-5 ATS, 124-104-4 totals

Texas A&M at Alabama (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Alabama -8, Over 159

Alabama -8, Over 159 Florida at Georgia (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +4, Under 157.5

Georgia +4, Under 157.5 Arkansas at Mississippi State (1:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Mississippi State -12, Under 145

Mississippi State -12, Under 145 LSU at South Carolina (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU +7, Over 144

LSU +7, Over 144 Kentucky at Auburn (5:00 PM CT, ESPN): Auburn -8.5, Over 164.5

Auburn -8.5, Over 164.5 Vanderbilt at Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Tennessee -19.5, Under 143

Tennessee -19.5, Under 143 Missouri at Ole Miss (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +11.5, Under 143

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

11:30 AM: NHL: Kings at Bruins (ABC)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round (CBS)

2:00 PM: NHL: Oilers at Stars (ABC)

7:00 PM: NHL: Flyers at Devils (ABC)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 11, SC Upstate 7 ... LSU 11, VMI 8 ... Georgia 11, UNC Asheville 2 ... Arkansas 6, James Madison 4 ... South Carolina 5, Miami-Ohio 1 ... Mississippi State 8, Air Force 4 ... Alabama 4, Manhattan 0 ... St. John’s 9, Florida 5 ... Texas A&M 15, McNeese 0 ... Auburn 17, Eastern Kentucky 6 ... Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 2 ... Missouri 3, Cal Poly 1 ... Ole Miss 5, Hawaii 4.

NHL: Hurricanes 5, Coyotes 1.