Bowling returns to action this weekend at the Arkansas State Mid-Winter Invitational at (and I am not making this up) the Hijinx Family Fun Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. (For once, a bowling tournament is actually in the city where the school is.) Action starts at 10:10 AM CT and can be streamed on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel.

And, what, you thought baseball starting its season would be the headline? Well, today’s game against Florida Atlantic has been moved up to 1 PM CT. Apparently they’re trying to get it in before a thunderstorm. The weather should clear up for Saturday and Sunday but it’s going to be cold both days. So, have fun. (Why do we do this in February, again?)

Women’s basketball beat Texas A&M 49-45 last night. ESPN’s Charlie Creme had Vanderbilt as the last team in the other day and I have to think beating a projected tournament team on the road will help considerably. There are four games left in the regular season and there’s a decent chance of going 3-1.

The Hustler wrote a season preview for the lacrosse team.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round (Golf Channel)

8:00 PM: NHL: Hurricanes at Coyotes (NHL Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 77, Florida 67 ... South Carolina 66, Tennessee 55 ... Auburn 78, Kentucky 50.

NBA: Grizzlies 113, Bucks 110 ... Warriors 140, Jazz 137 ... Timberwolves 128, Trail Blazers 91.

NHL: Kraken 4, Bruins 1 ... Panthers 4, Sabres 0 ... Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3 ... Ducks 5, Senators 1 ... Lightning 6, Avalanche 3 ... Kings 2, Devils 1 ... Rangers 7, Canadiens 4 ... Blues 6, Oilers 3 ... Stars 9, Predators 2 ... Penguins 4, Blackhawks 1 ... Sharks 6, Flames 3 ... Canucks 4, Red Wings 1.