Baseball Season Opener vs. FAU: Game Thread

Game One

Friday February 16 @ 1pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #98 Jr. RHP Greysen “Radar Love” Carter(0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs. FAU #7 Sr. RHP C.J. “Frankie Muniz” Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

*Why “Frankie Muniz?” Have a look for yourself.

As discussed in the Starting Pitching Preview, Greysen Carter gets the nod, with Carter Holton likely coming out of the pen for a few innings today. Read the link if you need to know why.

The Lineup

1 lf 16 Jack Bulger R

2 cf 42 RJ Austin R

3 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L

4 c 45 Alan Espinal R

5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R

6 rf 19 Troy LaNeve L

7 1b 8 Chris Maldonado R

8 3b 11 Davis Diaz R

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L

Taking a Look at our Opponent

*Note: The FAU Preview is pasted from Parlagi’s schedule preview article.

February 16-18: Florida Atlantic Owls

Last Season: 34-25, 16-14 C-USA

2024 Preseason Poll: Fourth place in the American

Rambling: The FAU Fowls (pronounced “fow-fowls,” thanks) are one of those teams that are never as good as it seems like they should be. The Owls have never made it out of an NCAA regional, even their magical 1999 season where they started 51-3. They’re consistently good – they’ve won between 32 and 43 games a year for the last decade – they just never reach the next tier.

Batting: FAU won last season with offense, but it’s gone. Nolan Schnauel and his 1.483 OPS are gone (and playing in the MLB), and so are Jackson Ross (14 HR) and Dylan Goldstein (13 HR). That leaves…not much. Spencer Rich hit .327, but was a part-time player. No one else averaged .300. John Schroeder (.297, 7 HR) is the top returning regular.

Pitching: Is bad. CJ Williams and Nicholas Del Prado are presumably two of the starters, as both were part-time starters last season. Williams was fine (2-1, 3.47 ERA, .231 BAA) and Del Prado had control issues (.217 BAA but 28 walks in 43 innings, leading to a 6.07 ERA). Brandon Ostrander pitched 20 innings with a 3.92 ERA, and then everyone else returning had an ERA over 5. The staff as a whole allowed a .269 batting average. This is fine.

Prediction: Vandy absolutely should win 2 of 3, and a sweep would be greatly preferable. They’re not a bad team, but we would’ve been annoyed about not sweeping Georgia or The Ole Miss Ramblin’ Tire Fires at home last year, and this is about the same difference.

See you in the comments (though maybe not, as it is a 1pm start, and we’ll all be at work).