2024 Position Previews: Starting Pitching

Here are the players who Tim Corbin told me today the staff is developing as starters for the 2024 season: Carter Holton, Devin Futrell, Bryce Cunningham, Greysen Carter, Andrew Dutkanych, David Horn...plus "a little bit" of JD Thompson and Brennan Seiber — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) February 12, 2024

The Weekend Rotation

#20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton

(4-1; 4.11 ERA; 11 appearances; 11 starts; 50 & 1/3 IP; 10.01 K/9)

After an All-American type Freshman season (8-4; 3.14 ERA) that saw him as an immediate weekend mainstay, ‘23 was a let down for Rev. Holton Heat. Of course, the culprit was injury—“arm fatigue” may sound like a day to day type injury, but for a pitcher, it can completely shut you down. Corbs tried to rest him in early April when he had him skip one start, but when he came back on 4/15, he was absolutely lit up by South Cackalacky. He only lasted 2⁄ 3 of an inning and had a 54.00 ERA on the day. He was just not the same after that, as even though he had one great start against LSU, he was lit up by both Kentucky and Alabama to close out the season. After May 4th (Cinco de Cuatro for those who observe), Holton was shut down for the year.

Corbs will handle Rev. Holton Heat with kid gloves to begin the year—case in point, Holton will only be used in the bullpen for the first series of the year against Florida Atlantic—but this team will need Holton at his best from the start of SEC play through the postseason if they want to make it to Omaha.

Once his arm strength is built up, he’s fully stretched out, and feeling good, he will be the Friday Ace for the rest of the year, and should be a top 3 rounder in the coming MLB Draft. A Golden Spikes-worthy season is within the realm of possibility, and could push him into the first round.

Tim Corbin said the opening weekend rotation for Vanderbilt will be Greysen Carter, Bryce Cunningham and Devin Futrell.



Carter Holton will come out of the bullpen at first because he is not as far along as the others in terms of volume while they build him up — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) February 14, 2024

Make sure Jobu’s rum is both full and undisturbed all year, as this is the main pitcher we cannot deserve to lose.

#95 Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell

(8-3; 3.44 ERA; 16 appearances; 15 starts; 83 & 2/3 IP; 7.75 K/9)

The Future is our most consistent starter, as he basically put up the same line as a Freshman (9-3; 3.41 ERA) and Sophomore (8-3; 3.44 ERA). While ideally, you would like to see growth from one year to the next, I think we’ll all take another year of that type of production from the #2 starter. Can he improve? Of course. He’s worked on bulking up and adding a tick or two to his heater in the offseason.

Beyond the counting stats, Futrell was our workhorse, as his 83+ IP was tops on the team... by about 20 innings (Hunter Owen came in 2nd with 64 IP). That much of an innings jump, and having to face opposing aces once Holton went down, were certainly mitigating factors in his sophomore season—and likely why his K/9 dropped by over a whole K—but still, all in all, Futrell was the best pitcher we had for most of the year.

If he adds a tick or two to his fastball, his off-speed pitches will work all the better. (Broken record time) if he can put it all together, he could be a Co-Ace with Rev. Holton Heat and lead perhaps the strongest starting pitching staff in all of college baseball.

#97 Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham

(2-3; 6.43 ERA; 18 appearances; 4 starts; 42 IP; 9.64 K/9; 0 Saves)

Yeah, sometimes a talented pitcher gets the yips. Big Richie started out ‘23 looking like a piggy-back bullpen BEAST... and then it all fell apart. But seriously, in his first 6 appearances out of the bullpen, he had an 0.00 ERA in 15 & 1⁄ 3 IP with 19 Ks against the likes of Texas, UCLA, Nebraska, and Ole Miss. That’s just nuts.

Then... well, once he was called on to start, Dr. Cunningham turned into Mr. Hyde.

Still, if he puts it all together (yes, I also hate writing that phrase so damned often in these previews), this is the type of power-armed righty who could go high in the MLB Draft. He’s got top 3 round arm talent. Basically, everything I have ever written about Patrick Reilly applies to Bryce Cunningham.

#98 Jr. RHP Greysen “Radar Love” Carter

(2-1; 4.08 ERA; 13 appearances; 7 start; 28 & 2/3 IP; 7.22 K/9; 0 Saves)

I’ve changed his nickname from “The Grey Son” to “Radar Love,” as he will repeatedly light it up at 100 mph or higher this year. He’ll start the year in the weekend rotation, and will likely stay there until Carter Holton is back to full strength and ready to resume being the Friday starter. Of course, even after that happens, Greysen Carter may well remain in the weekend rotation, as both he and Cunningham are the odds on favorites to be the 3rd guy alongside Holton and Futrell. Oh, and everyone has raved about Carter this offseason. Don’t be surprised if he’s a weekend rotation mainstay all year and shoots up MLB Draft Boards (like Hunter Owen last year). “Radar Love” is my pick for “Breakout Pitcher” in 2024. Straight gas, homie.

Oh, and I’d go ahead and ignore his 7.22 K/9. If he’s not north of 10 K/9 in 2024, I’ll eat my hat.

Swing Men (Occasional Starters and/or High Leverage Relievers)

#80 So. RHP Andrew “The Duke” Dutkanych

(1-0; 2.84 ERA; 4 appearances; 1 start; 6 & 1/3 IP; 8.53 K/9; 0 Saves)

There sure does seem to be a whole hell of a lot of “if things finally come together for this player, this team could be special” in our 2024 roster. The Duke is the king of that concept. Dutkanych was the top pitcher Vanderbilt got through the draft in last year’s freshman class (and one of the top two ranked pitchers to get through the ‘22 MLB Draft alongside Coastal Carolina transfer Levi Huesman—see more below).

He got injured early and Corbs was careful not to rush him back. It was the right call, of course, though you can be forgiven for feeling left down by The Duke’s freshman year. With Holton and Futrell likely locked in all season as co-aces (once Holton builds up his arm, that is—see the Starting Pitching Preview later today for more on that), and Bryce Cunningham and Greysen Carter currently ahead of him on the starting pitcher depth chart, The Duke will either start mid-week games or be a multi-inning piggy-back reliever like Patrick Reilly and Bryce Cunningham were last year.

Still... he may well have the best arm talent on the staff. If things come together (I know, I know... I’m sick of writing it, too), he could force his way into the weekend rotation by mid-season. If that happens, watch out.

#38 So. RHP David “Horny” Horn

(3-0; 5.40 ERA; 8 appearances; 0 starts; 15 IP; 10.2 K/9; 0 Saves)

Horny is the pitcher Tennesseean beat reporter Aria Gerson keeps talking up as a breakout candidate for ‘24, and I agree with her call here. Go ahead and read her articles and tweets for more. Horny reminds me of Luke Murphy, but he might have enough of a pitch mix to start. I think he’s likely to get around 30 innings as a reliever this year, and can really shine in such a role, but he’s being trained as a starter. Again, he could be a piggy-back starter or the mid-week guy. I’d bet on him being one of the piggy-back guys early in the year, at least, as Holton builds up his arm.

#40 Sr. RHP Sam “Hliboki Bartokomous” Hliboki

(3-3; 4.88 ERA; 19 appearances; 3 starts; 48 IP; 9.19 K/9; 0 Saves)

The Perfect Stranger can be used in literally any role, and both Corbs and Brownie have confidence in his veteran leadership. He’s the swingman/6th starter prototype, but could also be a back of the bullpen arm—mostly because he’s the oldest and most experienced guy on the roster.

He’s not going to blow it by you, but should be able to outthink the whippersnappers he runs up against. The fact that he got 48 innings last year ought to inform you on how often he’s likely to be called upon in ‘24.

#36 So. LHP Levi “Pants” Huesman

(1-4; 9.36 ERA; 18 appearances; 8 starts; 33 & 2/3 IP; 9.09 K/9; 0 Saves at Coastal Carolina)

Pants Huesman was the top ranked prospect to opt for college in his class, but he had a rough go of things for the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina. Excellent Chaucerian mascot name aside, let’s hope Coastal just wasn’t a fit for Pants, and Brownie can help him figure out how to unlock his premium talent in the Pitching Lab. I think he’s more likely to be a reliever and compete to start next year, but he could also be a mid-week starting pitching candidate. Either way, he’s yet another talented lefty arm in what could be a murderer’s row of them for Brownie to play around with this year.