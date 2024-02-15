WBB Game 26: Vanderbilt Commodores at Texas A&M Aggies

WE WON! Our losing streak is over, and, hopefully, we can keep the winning going against a Texas A&M team coming off a pair of wins at Ole Miss and Kentucky. I want to start with Khamil Pierre, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week for a school-record third time. I mean wow, a double-double against LSU and a career-high 28 points against Georgia. Luckily, I don’t think she is headed anywhere like a talented player from any of our other teams would be considering at this point, and I hope Athletics does what they can to keep it that way. Focusing on the most recent game against Georgia, it looked like we really got our swagger back. It was close early, but we were the better team and we showed that by building and maintaining a strong lead in the second half. It was a lot of fun to watch, especially knowing we get to face this team again to end the season. Really, after these next two games, the last three should all be a little bit easier as our team ramps up towards the SEC Tournament.

Looking ahead to this game, this could be a big one for figuring out that tricky middle range of conference seeding and moving up off the tournament bubble. Comparing the remainder of our schedule with A&M’s, this game seems like it could have tie-breaking implications. Sadly, it is going to be a tough one for us. Using my Starter Minutes spreadsheet, you will notice we are up against a tall, presumably less-weary starting lineup. That, of course, comes with a very high rebound differential (7th in the nation) which means we’ll need to shoot well because we aren’t getting many second chances. I haven’t watched this A&M team yet this year, but apparently they have been on fire at home, beating teams by an average of 21.4 points per game. That average includes 10+-point losses against Mississippi State and South Carolina, meaning they won BIG in those other home games. I have faith in our team, though, even if we’ve struggled passing around taller teams this year. More than anything, I am just happy knowing I can expect to see a 100% start-to-finish complete game out of every Commodore on the court tonight. This team really does always fight to the end, even if the results do not always show it.

(Oh and Caitlin Clark is set to break the scoring record tonight at home against Michigan. It’s such a big time game that it’s only on Peacock, presumably because NBC thinks they can get the entire state of Iowa to subscribe to their service in one go. With lower-level tickets going for thousands of dollars, they may be right. Either way, I am sure we’ll hear all about it during our game, which starts an hour after that one.)