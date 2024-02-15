2024 Position Previews: Relief Pitching

Though both Nick Maldonado and Thomas Schultz finally decided to graduate and head to the Minor Leagues (*note to self: see if Josh Henderson still has a year of eligibility left), the Diamond Dores should still have both impressive depth and just downright nasty stuff coming out of the bullpen. Let’s just say LSU’s decision to bring in a transfer pitcher from Air Force worked out for them in ‘23. Our Air Force transfer won’t just be handed the closer’s job, as he’ll face tough competition from a murderer’s row of high velocity arms.

Potential Closers and Set-Up Men

#88 Jr. RHP Sawyer “Exit the Warrior” Hawks

(4-0; 2.84 ERA; 22 appearances; 1 starts; 50 & 2/3 IP; 12.43 K/9; 8 Saves at Air Force)

I mean, you guys all saw what happened once Paul Skenes got into a superior training facility and was able to concentrate fully on baseball (and not his Air Force training) at LSU last year, right? Well, I’m not saying the same will happen for Sawyer Hawks at Hawkins Field, but I’m also not not saying that. At Air Force, Skenes got it up there in the mid-90s, but topped 100mph in the bayou. Our transfer modern-day warrior (mean, mean stride) sat at 95mph as Air Force’s closer. It is not out of the realm of possibility that he would have picked up a similar boost in velo with an offseason in Brownie’s Pitching Lab.

Beyond that, this guy is just a barrel-evader (the space he invades, he gets by on you), evidenced by his fantastic 12.43 K/9. For comparison, last year’s closer, Maldo, had an 11.87 K/9, and next to no one could even make contact on his slide piece. Though Corbs has said we will not have one person in the closer’s role, if there’s anyone who could effectively grab the job and run with it, it’s the guy who gets right on to the friction of the day.

#89 Fr. LHP Ethan “Return of the Mac” McElvain

N/A

Those who have read this blog for over a decade know of my pure reverence for the intensity of Carson Fulmer. Well looky here... Corbs keeps name-dropping Fulmer when talking about freshman fireballer Ethan McElvain. The 6’4” 241 lb south paw from Nolensville HS brings the heat, and is reportedly as intense as his brother. Like his brother Chris (currently pitching for the Dayton Dragons in the Cin City Reds system), Ethan will begin his college career in the pen, but should move into the rotation soon after.

This is the pitcher I was most excited to get through the draft. He could be a future Ace for us, but for now, we’ll settle for him being on the Carson Fulmer and Sonny Gray Vanderbilt Career Trajectory. High expectations, sure, but yeah... I think this kid could be the real deal. He was the #1 player in the state of Tennessee, after all.

Here’s what MLB dot com said about him in their scouting report before this year’s draft:

Scouting grades: Fastball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 45 | Overall: 45 The younger brother of Chris McElvain, who pitched at Vanderbilt before signing with the Reds as an eighth-rounder last July, Ethan also has committed to the Commodores. But he may not make it to college because he has the best stuff and physicality among a deep crop of Tennessee high school left-handers. Matthew Dallas (Briarcrest Christian HS, Eads) entered the year with more acclaim, but McElvain passed him this spring. McElvain’s fastball velocity has ticked up a bit during his senior season, and he’s now operating at 91-93 mph and reaching 96. He can throw his heater with riding action at the letters or with downhill plane lower in the strike zone. His slider sits around 80 mph with two-plane break, and it can be a solid pitch when he doesn’t overthrow it. McElvain has yet to show much feel for a changeup and almost never uses it. He has a strong 6-foot-4 frame but throws with some effort and can struggle to find a consistent release point, costing him control and command. He’ll need time to add polish but could turn into a mid-rotation starter.

#17 Jr. LHP Ryan “Bring Out The Ginth” Ginther

(2-1; 4.01 ERA; 21 appearances; 1 start; 33 & 2/3 IP; 9.18 K/9; 0 Saves)

The Ginth only got 7 & 2⁄ 3 IP in ‘22, but was someone Corbs and Brownie relied on much more heavily in ‘23. Though he’s not the strikeout specialist that Hawks and McElvain will likely be, he is a veteran arm you can use in all circumstances. The fact that Corbs sees all three of these relievers as potential closers, and we have two high leverage lefty relievers, is not exactly something opposing coaches will look forward to. Though I see him as more of a 7th or 8th inning guy, he could certainly close if everything comes together for him.

Here’s what I had to say about The Ginth last year (and I’d say I was pretty correct on this):

If I had to pick a potential “Breakout Player” from the kids in in the bullpen this year, Ginther is my man. He came on strong late last year, then kept that positive momentum going in the NECL summer league, where he went 3-1 with a 3.43 ERA and a 12.43 K/9 rate that will play well as likely our first left-handed option out of the pen. Southpaws who throw hard heat are worth their weight in gold. If he can control that, he’ll be someone SEC lefties fear.

Simply put, if you’re a left handed hitter-heavy lineup, the Diamond Dores will be your kryptonite.

Swing Men (Occasional Starters and/or High Leverage Relievers)

#80 So. RHP Andrew “The Duke” Dutkanych

(1-0; 2.84 ERA; 4 appearances; 1 start; 6 & 1/3 IP; 8.53 K/9; 0 Saves)

There sure does seem to be a whole hell of a lot of “if things finally come together for this player, this team could be special” in our 2024 roster. The Duke is the king of that concept. Dutkanych was the top pitcher Vanderbilt got through the draft in last year’s freshman class (and one of the top two ranked pitchers to get through the ‘22 MLB Draft alongside Coastal Carolina transfer Levi Huesman—see more below).

He got injured early and Corbs was careful not to rush him back. It was the right call, of course, though you can be forgiven for feeling left down by The Duke’s freshman year. With Holton and Futrell likely locked in all season as co-aces (once Holton builds up his arm, that is—see the Starting Pitching Preview later today for more on that), and Bryce Cunningham and Greysen Carter currently ahead of him on the starting pitcher depth chart, The Duke will either start mid-week games or be a multi-inning piggy-back reliever like Patrick Reilly and Bryce Cunningham were last year.

Still... he may well have the best arm talent on the staff. If things come together (I know, I know... I’m sick of writing it, too), he could force his way into the weekend rotation by mid-season. If that happens, watch out.

#36 So. LHP Levi “Pants” Huesman

(1-4; 9.36 ERA; 18 appearances; 8 starts; 33 & 2/3 IP; 9.09 K/9; 0 Saves at Coastal Carolina)

Pants Huesman was the top ranked prospect to opt for college in his class, but he had a rough go of things for the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina. Excellent Chaucerian mascot name aside, let’s hope Coastal just wasn’t a fit for Pants, and Brownie can help him figure out how to unlock his premium talent in the Pitching Lab. I think he’s more likely to be a reliever and compete to start next year, but he could also be a mid-week starting pitching candidate. Either way, he’s yet another talented lefty arm in what could be a murderer’s row of them for Brownie to play around with this year.

#38 So. RHP David “Horny” Horn

(3-0; 5.40 ERA; 8 appearances; 0 starts; 15 IP; 10.2 K/9; 0 Saves)

Horny is the pitcher Tennesseean beat reporter Aria Gerson keeps talking up as a breakout candidate for ‘24, and I agree with her call here. Go ahead and read her articles and tweets for more. Horny reminds me of Luke Murphy, but he might have enough of a pitch mix to start. I think he’s likely to get around 30 innings as a reliever this year, and can really shine in such a role, but he’s being trained as a starter. Again, he could be a piggy-back starter or the mid-week guy. I’d bet on him being one of the piggy-back guys early in the year, at least, as Holton builds up his arm.

#40 Sr. RHP Sam “Hliboki Bartokomous” Hliboki

(3-3; 4.88 ERA; 19 appearances; 3 starts; 48 IP; 9.19 K/9; 0 Saves)

The Perfect Stranger can be used in literally any role, and both Corbs and Brownie have confidence in his veteran leadership. He’s the swingman/6th starter prototype, but could also be a back of the bullpen arm—mostly because he’s the oldest and most experienced guy on the roster.

He’s not going to blow it by you, but should be able to outthink the whippersnappers he runs up against. The fact that he got 48 innings last year ought to inform you on how often he’s likely to be called upon in ‘24.

Returning Relief Pitchers

#22 So. LHP JD Thompson

(2-1; 5.73 ERA; 13 appearances; 1 start; 22 IP; 9.41 K/9; 0 Saves)

Thompson was relied on quite a bit as a freshman. I wouldn’t expect many more innings than that this year, though, as this pen is teeming with southpaws. He will have to sing for his supper in the 2024 lefty-heavy Diamond Dore bullpen.

#55 Jr. RHP Colton Regen

(0-0; 14.73 ERA; 4 appearances; 0 starts; 3 & 2/3 IP; 12.3 K/9; 0 Saves)

While Regen will want to erase the majority of his four appearances last year from his memory, his K/9 rate hints at an ability to miss bats. Of course, innings will be hard to come by in this bullpen, so Regen will have had to make huge strides to be relied upon in ‘24.

The Young Guns (Freshmen)

*Note: I will paste in their Perfect Game blurbs (if they have one).

#90 Fr. LHP Miller “Preservation Society“ Green

N/A

We flipped LHP Miller Green from the Ramblin’ Wreck right before the Draft. I very much want him to succeed, as we could then all sing “We are the Miller Green Preservation Society” when he jogs to the mound.

Miller Green is a 2023 LHP/1B with a 6-5 220 lb. frame from Nashville, TN who attends Lipscomb Academy. Recorded a 7.20 second 60-yard dash time. Broad shouldered, extra large frame with substantial physical projection remaining. Primary left-handed pitcher with a quick turn step and rotation into the delivery. Stop and start mechanics with a three-quarters slot and a clean arm stroke. Fastball topped out at 90 mph and lived in the upper-80s. Breaking ball shows downer shape with two-plane action to it. Changeup gets good fading action. Mixes well and competes in the zone. Left-handed hitter with impact to the swing with loose hands. Longer swing with lift out in front. Legitimate power with big leverage at contact and solid hit tool projection. High level two-way prospect. Good student. Verbal commitment to Georgia Tech.

#77 Fr. RHP Alex Kranzler

N/A

Alex Kranzler is a 2023 RHP/1B, OF with a 6-2 205 lb. frame from Norwood, NJ who attends Northern Valley Regional. Recorded a 5.08 second forty-yard dash time. Large, physical frame with strength throughout and some projection remaining. Primary right-handed pitcher that works from a quick, full windup delivery with tons of deception and a quick shoulder. Uses slightly higher leg lift and good lower half movements down the slope to create tons of torque upon foot strike. Deceptive cross-fire release that is tough to pick up for hitters. Fastball worked in the upper-80s for the majority of his outing and topped out at 89 mph from a low three-quarters arm slot. Fastball has tons of heavy arm-side run to it and he is able to locate it to both sides of the plate. Mixed in two swing-and-miss secondary offerings with the slider being further advanced at present. Slider has 10-4 shape to it, to go-along with both horizontal and vertical tilt. Replicated changeup has heavy downward tumble to it and can be thrown to both right-handed and left-handed hitters. There is some effort to his delivery and it will need to be refined in order to maximize his potential. Right-handed hitter that hits from a slightly open stance with a high hand set, high back elbow and toe-tap trigger. Leveraged stroke with uphill swing plane and immense strength at impact. Middle-of-the field approach with loud impact and legitimate power potential through the middle-of-the field. Strong, physical prospect with high-level upside on the mound and projection remaining. Excellent Student. Verbally committed to the University of Missouri. Named to the 2022 Perfect Game Northeast Indoor Showcase Top Prospect List.

#37 Fr. LHP Jakob “The Vice-Mayor” Shulz

N/A

Jakob Schulz is a 2023 LHP/OF with a 6-2 200 lb. frame from Houston, TX who attends Memorial. Solid athletic build with good present strength, especially in his lower half. Works from a simple semi-stretch delivery with a 3/4’s arm slot, hides the ball well in his takeaway, has a fast arm coming through. Fastball worked mostly in the upper 80’s, topped out at 91 mph early, fastball is mostly straight but gets on hitters quickly with his deception. Primary fastball pitcher, flashed his three secondary pitches. Curveball best thrown at its higher velocities, gets big break at times, slider was short and tight, developing change up. Outstanding student, verbal commitment to Vanderbilt.

#96 Fr. RHP Nate Teague

N/A

Nathan Teague is a 2023 RHP/1B with a 6-7 220 lb. frame from Snow Camp, NC who attends Southern Alamance. XL frame with broad-shouldered, physical and projectable build. Righthanded pitcher, big rocker step into windup with high leg lift, big crossfire through land/release, three quarters slot, fastball worked 87-91 mph with plus sink at times, up over 20” of horizontal movement frequently, kills spin well on changeup down to 1400’s, sells it well with fastball arm speed and generates fade, showed solid breaking ball in upper-70’s with ability to land it for strikes consistently, showed full mix with burgeoning stuff and command. Very good student, committed to Vanderbilt.

#31 Fr. RHP Duke “Mayonnaise” Ekstrom

N/A

Duke Ekstrom is a 2023 RHP/1B with a 6-2 175 lb. frame from San Diego, CA who attends Point Loma. Long and lean high waisted athletic build, plenty of physical projection left. Compact delivery with good lower half direction to the plate, accelerates to the plate hard, 3/4’s arm slot. Upper 80’s fastball, topped out at 90 mph, fastball has explosive life. Change up is solid pitch, turns it over well with nice fading action, has confidence throwing his change up. 11/5 curveball has good shape and bite, chance to become a power swing and miss pitch. Three-pitch starter type profile with good athleticism. Very good student, verbal commitment to Vanderbilt. Named to the PG Underclass All-American Games Top Prospect List.

#25 Fr. RHP Nik Copenhaver

N/A

Nik Copenhaver is a 2023 RHP/IF with a 6-4 190 lb. frame from Hamilton, OH who attends Stephen T. Badin. Long and lean young build, outstanding body for a young pitcher, extremely projectable physically. Simple side step delivery, fairly fast paced, high 3/4’s arm slot with a compact arm action, short stride out front but gets good extension over his front side to release. Fastball topped out at 84 mph, heavy arm side life when down in the zone, worked up and down and in and out with intent. Curveball was his primary secondary pitch, has bite with 11/5 shape and depth, later used a shorter slider effectively. Change up had some fading action. Full starter’s arsenal and showed a nice ability to use it for a young pitcher. High ceiling talent on the mound. 7.16 runner, showed good athleticism and arm strength in the infield during drills. Excellent student, named to the Sunshine Showcase Top Prospect List.

#30 Fr. RHP Ethan Robinson

N/A

Ethan Robinson is a 2023 RHP/1B with a 6-5 216 lb. frame from Antioch, TN who attends Donelson Christian Academy. Extra large frame with solid present strength and room for additional projection. Primary right-handed pitcher who only pitched during the event. High leg raise with a full arm stroke through the back. Easy release and the fastball worked in the upper-80s for the most part. Fastball mostly straight in terms of life and the changeup showed good fade with similar fastball arm speed. Slower curveball he can land for strikes and manipulate shape of. Three pitch mix with projection from a physical standpoint. Good student. Verbal commitment to Vanderbilt.

#34 Fr. RHP Brennan Seiber

N/A

Brennan Seiber is a 2023 RHP/1B, 3B, OF with a 6-5 190 lb. frame from Newport Beach, CA who attends Mater Dei. Tall athletic build with room to fill out. Ran a 7.42 second sixty-yard dash. Primary right handed pitcher. Employs a small side step to belt high leg lift staying slightly flexed at gather going to drop and drive actions down the mound using a slightly shorter stride, landing online with the plate and staying online through finish. Long arm action in the back with some stiffer actions going to a high three-quarter arm slot at release with good arm speed. Flashed a fastball with good control to both sides of the plate up to 83 MPH complemented with a 12/6 curveball up to 67 MPH and a fading change up keeping hitters off balance at 70 MPH. At first base showed deliberate actions working to and through the baseball utilizing deeper funnels with clean glove actions. Flashed good arm strength with accurate carry across the diamond topping out at 79 MPH. In the infield showed deeper funnels with confident glove actions and good range working to both sides of the infield. Displayed good arm strength with accurate carry to first base topping out at 78 MPH. In the outfield showed developing footwork working to and through the baseball. Flashed clean glove actions working to the side of the baseball with quicker exchanges into throws with good arm strength topping out at 82 MPH from the outfield. Right handed hitter. Employs a spread slightly crouched stance with a rotational lower half. Utilizes a naturally leveraged path through the zone with good barrel speed creating good carry to and through the gaps in the outfield. Looks to drive the ball through the outfield with a high intent swing creating good jump off the barrel when on time and squared. Excellent student. Named to the 2019 14u Sunshine West Top Prospect List.

#33 Fr. RHP Luke Guth

N/A

#66 Fr. RHP Deegan Cordova

N/A