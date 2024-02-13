Vanderbilt Pre-Season Baseball Mail Bag: Answers to Your Questions

Question from PhilipVU94:

Is it fair to place the crushing weight of hope on this program simply because our other high-profile men’s programs make us so despondent? And, whether or not it’s fair, can they live up to the crushing weight of hope simply because our other programs make us so despondent?

It may not be fair, but it’s going to happen, regardless. You all know my feelings about the Emily Dickinson Hope Velociraptor, but yeah, this year—especially in revenue-producing Vanderbilt sports—has been so terrible, it has turned us all into versions of Stackhouse and Lea-centric Bartleby the Scriveners.

See Tom’s text in this morning’s Anchor Drop:

Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball season has functionally been over for weeks, but the 6-17 Commodores host Texas A&M tonight at 6 PM CT on ESPNU. There will be a game thread, I guess. Some of you will show up for it. If you can’t tell I’m as ready for the season — and the Stackhouse era — to be over as you are.

Also, Pinman seems to have forsaken us this year, which is not ideal. The Women’s Bowling team needs to recruit more Mabels, and you cannot convince me otherwise.

As for whether this Diamond Dores team can live up to such pressure, the answer is... maybe? I know that’s a terrible answer, but while I think this team has a shot at a trip to Omaha if everything goes right, this is not exactly a “Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter at the top of the rotation” Omaha lock like some past Gangster Pajama Squads. I’d personally put this team around #10 in the preseason rankings. We’ve got enough pitching depth to go the distance, but will need at least one senior to truly break out, and might need both stud freshmen—Braden Holcomb and Cam Kozeal—to be Bryan Reynolds or Austin Martin style freshman stars for it to truly be a special Diamond Dores team.

I do not expect this to be a 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, or 2021 type talented Vanderbilt Baseball roster. It’s at least 2018-level good, though, or 2023-level good if your memory’s not all that great.

In short, whatever your expectations were for last year’s team should be about what you can expect from this year’s team, even without Enrique Shockwave. If Holton and Futrell level up to being co-aces, we get some unexpected power production in the lineup, Vastine and Diaz put themselves in contention for first round draftee status, and our outfield surprises us (in the pleasant way, not the “ewww” way), we could be a really good team. We have impressive depth in Starting Pitching, Infielders, and Relief Pitchers. For the latter, Ethan McElvain could be Carson Fulmer-as-a-freshman-in-the-pen-level scary, and Sawyer Hawks and Levi Huesman could be real impact transfers.

So yeah, it’s fine to put a good deal of hope on Corbs’ 2024 squad. Just don’t go all Pangloss on your optimism.

Question from Shoogymgshoogs:

Why does it seem like Jack Bulger is going to be our leadoff hitter? He doesn’t hit for average, isn’t fast, and certainly doesn’t need the most ABs of anyone on our team. Also, I feel like we’d be wasting our DH spot on him when he’s not catching since we need power hitting that he lacks....

Ah yes, the extreme yo-yo-ing of emotions of being a Vanderbilt fan...

After talking myself into this team having a chance at an Omaha run in the previous question, I now have to answer the one that has me potentially blowing through my “screaming pillow” budget by the end of February. Beat reporter Aria Gerson said on her Twitter Radio Thingy last night that she expects The Bulge to play left field on days when not catching, and made a pretty lukewarm case for Bulger leading off.

If they lead him off... well... they can always hit the eject button from that decision pretty quickly if it doesn’t work. It’s the left field option that has me buying my screaming pillows in bulk. Have we already forgotten the ill-fated Bulger in Left Field experiment in 2021? It made the Phillies trying Rhys Hoskins and Darin Ruf in the outfield look positively well-thought out. The Bulge had a hell of a time trying to track both liners and fly balls off the bat. Simply put: it was a disaster.

Though I firmly expect The Bulge to get close to a 50-50 split with Espinal when donning the tools of ignorance, there just has to be a better defensive option in the outfield. Right? RIGHT?!?!?!

Okay, onto the leading off thing. Bulger’s 2023 OBP was .348. That was the worst on base percentage among Vanderbilt starters. Why are we having this discussion again?

The following is the list of ‘24 Diamond Dores I would prefer leadoff instead of The Bulge: Cam Kozeal, Jonathan Vastine, Davis Diaz, RJ Austin, Jacob Humphrey, Calvin Hewett, Jayden Davis, Chris Maldonado, Matthew Polk... do you need me to keep doing this?

So yeah, that’s a no from me, dog. That said, wouldn’t it be great if The Bulge had a Stephen Scott-esque breakout senior year? It’s a legit thing that can happen. He’s killing it in practice, and always had the pedigree to eventually break out. Let’s just have it happen from, say, the 7 hole in the lineup. And as a Catcher or DH... not an outfielder.

Question from Parlagi:

Is there enough depth to cover the seeming lack of top-flight stars?

I mean... no? Many SEC teams were deeper than LSU was last year. I think you’d prefer the Gumbo Bengals’ three stars—Skenes, Crews, and White—than the depth of, say, the South Cackalacky Game Penises or Auburn War Tigers. Or hell, our 2023 Diamond Dores Squad.

Here’s the thing, though. Holton and Futrell can be stars, as could Bryce Cunningham (if everything comes together), Chris Maldonado, Jonathan Vastine, Davis Diaz, RJ Austin, Braden Holcomb, Cam Kozeal, and Ethan McElvain. Hell, even Andrew Dutkanych could make a star turn out of nowhere—he’s certainly got the raw ability. Root for a few of them to make the jump to star status, as you would be wise to remember the trade deadline adage that four quarters does not equal a dollar. Holton’s got the best shot at stardom, as he had the look of a true ace before he got injured.

Question from Gawquon:

Will the NCAA restrict the shift, or will that be a long lasting rules difference between the pros and college? How prevalent is pull hitting in college hitters/on our roster?

If I were in charge, I’d change to the MLB rules on shifting, so as to stop tempting Corbs to do it so damned much. There just isn’t enough of a sample size to effectively shift on most college hitters. Generally speaking, the younger the hitter, the more prone to being pull-happy they are. That said, I didn’t really see that as a problem with our hitters last year. No, our problem was not hitting enough over that fencing they set up.

Question from VU1970:

What’s the best landing spot for Tony Kemp — Blue Jays, Pirates, Red, Red Sox, or Yankees? Or some otha team outta nowhere?

At this point in his career, the correct answer is likely Oakland if he wants playing time, or any contender if he wants to be a bench utility guy and pinch runner. He hit .209 with a WAR of -1 last year. While I love the guy, he might be in the “offered a minor league contract with major league option” point of his career. It’s different for the Cody Bellingers and Blake Snells of the world to still be unsigned at this point. Worst case scenario, they sign with a contender for a massive one year salary and reenter free agency in ‘25. For Quad A type players—and yes, Tony Kemp is that at this point in his career—being unsigned on the week Pitchers and Catchers report to Spring Training is a bad sign.

Maybe the best answer of all is for Kemp to come back to The Hawk in a coaching or front office capacity.

Question from JesseCuster44 & Comment from Smyrnadore:

Who on the team has the biggest calves, therefore distorting the terrible new Star V sublimated on the socks to illegibility? (Some would say its illegible already). Seriously, can Tim Corbin have veto power over the creep of the Coral V?

&

Not a question, just a comment - if the Vandy Boys do not live up to expectations, then stupid logo!

My readers, ladies and gentlemen.