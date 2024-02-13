Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball season has functionally been over for weeks, but the 6-17 Commodores host Texas A&M tonight at 6 PM CT on ESPNU. There will be a game thread, I guess. Some of you will show up for it.

If you can’t tell I’m as ready for the season — and the Stackhouse era — to be over as you are.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 128-98-5 ATS, 123-102-4 totals

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Texas A&M -9, Under 136.5

Texas A&M -9, Under 136.5 LSU at Florida (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida -10, Over 160.5

Florida -10, Over 160.5 Ole Miss at Kentucky (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Ole Miss +8, Over 162.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Thunder at Magic (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Kings at Suns (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 81, Arkansas 55.

NBA: Hornets 111, Pacers 102 ... 76ers 123, Cavaliers 121 ... Bulls 136, Hawks 126 ... Spurs 122, Raptors 99 ... Rockets 105, Knicks 103 ... Pelicans 96, Grizzlies 87 ... Bucks 112, Nuggets 95 ... Mavericks 112, Wizards 104 ... Warriors 129, Jazz 107 ... Timberwolves 121, Clippers 100.

NHL: Devils 3, Kraken 1 ... Rangers 2, Flames 0 ... Flyers 5, Coyotes 3 ... Wild 5, Golden Knights 3.