WBB Game 25: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia Bulldogs

17-7 (4-6) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 60
February 11, 2024
11:00 AM CT at Stegeman Coliseum
SEC Network | Live Radio Call
11-12 (2-8) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 100
Here’s the deal. I love this team. A lot. Maybe more than anyone except the players, coaches, and their families. BUT, I am also a Kansas City Chiefs fan AND Caitlin Clark could make history today when Iowa plays Nebraska at noon. I need Vandy to put Georgia away early, and really there is no reason they shouldn’t be able to do that. And it is VITAL that they do, since right now we are projected in the Last Four In. Why do I think we can do that? Well for one, Georgia is just not that good. We score more, make more of our shots (especially threes and free throws), pass the ball better, and get more takeaways while turning the ball over less. The only thing we don’t do better is rebound. Also, we just work hard, consistently. I have yet to see this team show an ounce of quit, and as far as I am concerned we are due for one. Anchor Down.
