Four Factors Vanderbilt South Carolina eFG% 52.78% 59.48% OR% 36.67% 44.44% TO% 10.91% 12.73% FT Rate 18.52% 13.79%

Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball collapses in second half against South Carolina

AP News: Murray-Boyles, No. 15 South Carolina pull away in second half for 75-60 victory over Vanderbilt

I mean, if you want to know how Vanderbilt led this game 32-28 at halftime, South Carolina shot 1-of-11 from three-point range in the first half. Other than that, this game went about how you expected. Vanderbilt literally could not stop South Carolina in the paint — the Gamecocks’ Collin Murray-Boyles went 14-of-17 from the field, in one of those “if you’re just not going to stop this, we’re just going to keep doing it” situations. And 6’8”, 270-pound BJ Mack ended up 5-of-9 on three-pointers (Myles Stute: 1-for-7.)

As for Vanderbilt, well, Jerry Stackhouse started Malik Presley and gave Jordan Williams more minutes than Isaiah West; Jason Rivera-Torres and Tasos Kamateros didn’t leave the bench the entire game. The good news? I probably only have nine more games of not understanding Jerry Stackhouse’s rotations and lineup changes before I don’t have to worry about it any more. (The bad news? This is Vanderbilt, so I can’t guarantee that a coach who’s 6-17 and 1-9 in the SEC in his fifth year, after not making the NCAA Tournament in his first four, will get fired at the end of the season.)

Individual Stats Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL AdjGS GS/Min Ven-Allen Lubin 30 6 9 0 0 1 4 2 2 4 13 2 2 0 0 0 15.56 0.52 Tyrin Lawrence 36 6 17 2 7 1 2 0 4 4 15 0 1 0 0 1 11.85 0.33 Ezra Manjon 37 3 10 0 2 1 2 0 4 4 7 1 3 1 0 2 6.96 0.19 Paul Lewis 22 4 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 6.96 0.32 Evan Taylor 25 2 5 2 4 0 0 1 2 3 6 4 0 0 1 0 5.48 0.22 JaQualon Roberts 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 4.59 0.51 Malik Presley 16 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 4 2 0 1 0 1 3.70 0.23 Jordan Williams 7 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 3.26 0.47 Carter Lang 16 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 0 0 2 2 0 0 2.22 0.14 Isaiah West 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -0.59 -0.30

I really hope Ven-Allen Lubin sticks around next season. Regardless of what happens with the coaching situation, Ezra Manjon is out of eligibility and Tyrin Lawrence is probably gone either way (I’m just speculating here), but Lubin is a guy I would like to have back.

After those three, Paul Lewis was next. Paul Lewis didn’t do anything other than hit four shots. That’s it.

Evan Taylor is making shots, but it’s way too late for that to have an impact on the season.

Vanderbilt’s freshman class, minus Jason Rivera-Torres, looks sort of like an old-school freshman class where they wouldn’t be playing much unless it was a lost season but you could sort of see where they’d be rotation guys in a couple of years. In the current day and age, well, they’ll probably all transfer after the season.

What’s Next

Vanderbilt hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday night at 6:00 PM CT on ESPNU. The early tipoff and the network assignment (ESPNU, usually where ESPN shoves MAAC games) are really something.