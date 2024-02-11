Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball visits Georgia today at 11 AM CT on the SEC Network, looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Georgia’s 2-8 in the SEC which seems like it would make a good candidate for ending the losing streak?

Women’s tennis apparently listened to parlagi’s complaints and scheduled a home game against Northwestern, and that’ll be today at 11 AM CT. Anyway, here’s a link to watch live.

Men’s basketball lost 75-60 at South Carolina, after leading 32-28 at halftime, Vanderbilt gave up 18 points in four minutes and let the Game Penises run away with it. Yep, they’re 6-7 now. Yes, they somehow might not finish last in the SEC (Missouri lost again yesterday and is now 0-11 in the SEC.) No, we do not recognize Missourah.

The Super Bowl is today? Apparently it’s the subject of a lot of conspiracy theories? I guess Andrew will put an open thread up. My wife will probably want to watch the commercials and the halftime show.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

1:00 PM: NBA: Celtics at Heat (ABC)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Final Round (NBC)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations Final: Nigeria v. Ivory Coast (beIN Sports)

5:30 PM: Super Bowl: 49ers vs. Chiefs (CBS)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Alabama 109, LSU 92 ... Florida 81, Auburn 65 ... Gonzaga 89, Kentucky 85 ... Arkansas 78, Georgia 75 ... Texas A&M 85, Tennessee 69 ... Mississippi State 75, Missouri 51.

NBA: Mavericks 146, Thunder 111 ... Clippers 112, Pistons 106 ... Nets 123, Spurs 103 ... Hornets 115, Grizzlies 106 ... Magic 114, Bulls 108 ... 76ers 119, Wizards 113 ... Hawks 122, Rockets 113 ... Pacers 125, Knicks 111 ... Cavaliers 119, Raptors 95 ... Warriors 113, Suns 112 ... Pelicans 93, Trail Blazers 84.

NHL: Blues 3, Sabres 1 ... Stars 3, Canadiens 2 ... Red Wings 4, Canucks 3 ... Flames 5, Islanders 2 ... Capitals 3, Bruins 0 ... Panthers 4, Avalanche 0 ... Senators 5, Maple Leafs 3 ... Flyers 3, Kraken 2 ... Hurricanes 1, Devils 0 ... Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 2 ... Jets 2, Penguins 1 ... Predators 5, Coyotes 4 ... Kings 4, Oilers 0.

Asian Cup: Jordan 1-3 Qatar.

Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa 1-0 DR Congo.