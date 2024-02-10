Good morning.
Vanderbilt men’s basketball visits South Carolina today at 12 PM CT on the SEC Network. You know, in case any of you are still watching this season. I am, but only because I have to make sure the comments win. Oh yeah, and Myles Stute plays for South Carolina, and South Carolina is now 20-3. So that’s fun.
Carter Holton is on the Golden Spikes Award watch list.
Jayce Pollard at the Hustler wrote Part 1 of his series he’s calling “The Creation Myth” about Vanderbilt bowling and, huh...
Every civilization has its creation myth. Romulus and Remus are cast out and found Rome. The Aztecs venture south until they see an eagle clutching a snake, then they build Tenochtitlan. Every great kingdom that ever stood has sought to justify its place in the cosmos with a story of how it came to be.
And then... he goes on to write an entire article that does not mention Pinman. Hail Pinman.
Bad Gambling Advice
Season to date: 123-96-5 ATS, 121-97-4 totals
- Alabama at LSU (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Alabama -6, Over 166.5
- Vanderbilt at South Carolina (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +11.5, Under 129.5
- Auburn at Florida (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida +1.5, Over 158
- Gonzaga at Kentucky (3:00 PM CT, CBS): Gonzaga +4.5, Over 169.5
- Georgia at Arkansas (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +3.5, Under 151
- Tennessee at Texas A&M (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): Tennessee -2, Under 142.5
- Mississippi State at Missouri (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -6.5, Over 140
