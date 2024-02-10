Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball visits South Carolina today at 12 PM CT on the SEC Network. You know, in case any of you are still watching this season. I am, but only because I have to make sure the comments win. Oh yeah, and Myles Stute plays for South Carolina, and South Carolina is now 20-3. So that’s fun.

Carter Holton is on the Golden Spikes Award watch list.

Jayce Pollard at the Hustler wrote Part 1 of his series he’s calling “The Creation Myth” about Vanderbilt bowling and, huh...

Every civilization has its creation myth. Romulus and Remus are cast out and found Rome. The Aztecs venture south until they see an eagle clutching a snake, then they build Tenochtitlan. Every great kingdom that ever stood has sought to justify its place in the cosmos with a story of how it came to be.

And then... he goes on to write an entire article that does not mention Pinman. Hail Pinman.

