WBB Game 22: Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

If we had not struggled through the second quarter, we could have a real game down the stretch. We still lost to South Carolina, but there is no shame in that. We looked good out there, too, but the No. 1 Gamecocks looked better (and shot over 50%). We actually still moved up in NET and ESPN’s bracketology, every day one step closer to being a for-sure lock for the tournament.

Now, after a bit of a skid these past four games, we have another tough one with Ole Miss coming to town. On paper, this game seems like it should be a tossup. The teams rank near each other in the SEC on a lot of stats including next to each other in PPG. The big difference seems to be that Ole Miss does not shoot the three, and when they do, they miss. Hopefully we can force uncomfortable threes and capitalize the other way against the Rebels.