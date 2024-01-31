Vanderbilt shoots terribly, loses 81-54 to Auburn

26.8 percent.

Vanderbilt shot 26.8 percent from the floor in an 81-54 loss at Auburn on Wednesday night. In a season of terrible shooting performances, this was the worst, with the Commodores shooting 3-of-20 (!) on two-pointers in the first half and managing to improve all the way to 8-of-19 in the second half, and also going 4-of-17 from behind the arc for good measure.

And somehow, Vanderbilt was only down 10 points at the half as Auburn played poorly before the break. Auburn played significantly better in the second half and Vanderbilt really didn’t; the Commodores needed to score eight points in the final 2:28 of the game just to get to 54 points. Ven-Allen Lubin led the team with 17 points and 12 rebounds; the rest of the team shot a dreadful 10-of-45 from the floor.

Vanderbilt lost its seventh game in a row to open SEC play and is now 5-15 on the season. Saturday’s game against Missouri (which dropped one to Arkansas at home to fall to 0-8 in the SEC) is easily Vanderbilt’s best chance at an SEC win and things could get really dark if they don’t pull out a win there.

I mean, things are already really dark. Why exactly is Jerry Stackhouse still coaching the team?