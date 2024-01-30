Good morning.

With nothing really going on today in the Vanderbilt sports world, I thought I’d dedicate this morning’s Anchor Drop to a question that we’ve kind of put off.

Just what the hell happened to this year’s basketball team?

Look, we might have been a little too optimistic entering the season, but I don’t think any of us really envisioned that we’d be coming to the end of January looking at 0-18 in the SEC as a real possibility. There’s been a season-ending injury and a suspension, but Colin Smith and Lee Dort missing time just isn’t the kind of thing that explains a 5-14 record. Or, at least, it shouldn’t. (What’s more, the team wasn’t playing particularly well with Smith early in the season. This isn’t an instance of Darius Garland getting injured and a team that looked legitimately promising going in the tank.)

So, let’s just go with the simplest explanation: this team can’t shoot. Vanderbilt, per KenPom, ranks 346th nationally in three-point percentage, a number that is making C.M. Newton roll over in his grave.

And uh, it might really be that simple. (Oh, yeah, and in spite of that, Vanderbilt also attempts 41.7 percent of its shots from beyond the arc.) So they shoot a lot of threes and they’re bad at them. What’s most glaring, though, is that the rest of the numbers aren’t that much different from last season’s NIT team. No, really, Vanderbilt’s offense is turning the ball over at the exact same rate. They’re slightly worse inside the arc, and slightly worse at offensive rebounding, but the big glaring difference is that they can’t shoot. (On the defensive end, they rank 340th in opponents’ three-point percentage, but that’s much more variable, and anyway the defense hasn’t dropped off that much from last season. Then again, last season’s team wasn’t great at defending, either.)

Then again, didn’t we pretty much already know this? Myles Stute didn’t have a good year shooting the ball last season, particularly in SEC play, but he was at least a guy who other teams had to respect. This year’s team has Tasos Kamateros, who’s shooting 3-of-20 from distance since SEC play started. And Evan Taylor, who’s shooting under 30 percent on the season.

Those were supposed to be the shooters. Sometimes, it really is that simple.

I think we’ve all decided that we’re watching the last days of Jerry Stackhouse here, and as we’d long assumed, it was recruiting that did him in.

