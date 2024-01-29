Good morning.

So: Vanderbilt women’s basketball lost yesterday, but considering the opposition, that was hardly unexpected. #1 South Carolina hasn’t lost this season, after all, and the Commodores kept things competitive in yesterday’s 91-74 loss. Freshman Aga Makurat tied a career high with 18 points. This is only Vanderbilt’s fourth loss of the season and now they’ll have three straight home games.

Bowling finished in eighth place at the Prairie View Invitational. Have we done something to anger Pinman? Did one of you forget to make the monthly sacrifice?

Men’s tennis beat Oregon on Sunday to salvage a win at the ITA Kickoff in Columbus, Ohio.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

10:00 AM: AFC Asian Cup: Qatar v. Palestine (Paramount+)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde v. Mauritania (beIN Sports)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal v. Ivory Coast (beIN Sports)

6:00 PM: NHL: Predators at Senators (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Heat (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: NBA: 76ers at Trail Blazers (NBA TV)

5:30 AM: AFC Asian Cup: Uzbekistan v. Thailand (Paramount+)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Florida 63, Texas A&M 51 ... Ole Miss 80, Tennessee 75 ... Arkansas 67, Missouri 58 ... Alabama 91, Kentucky 74.

NFL: Chiefs 17, Ravens 10 ... 49ers 34, Lions 31.

NBA: Pistons 120, Thunder 104 ... Pacers 116, Grizzlies 110 ... Hawks 126, Raptors 125 ... Magic 113, Suns 98 ... Bulls 104, Trail Blazers 96.

NHL: Blues 4, Kings 3 ... Kraken 4, Blue Jackets 2.

AFC Asian Cup: Australia 4-0 Indonesia ... Tajikistan 2-1 United Arab Emirates.

Africa Cup of Nations: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea ... Egypt 1-2 DR Congo.