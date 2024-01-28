WBB Game 21: Vanderbilt Commodores at South Carolina Gamecocks

|
17-3 (4-2) AP: NR Coaches: ORV NET: 52
|
January 28, 2024
2:00 PM CT at Colonial Life Arena
SEC Network | Live Radio Call
|
18-0 (6-0) AP: 1 Coaches: 1 NET: 1
We held ‘em close all game, tied up as late as halfway through the 4th, but a late-game collapse sealed our fate against the Lady Volunteers. Still plenty of games left to play, and I do think we will still be in the tournament when it’s all said and done (ESPN has us heading to Iowa as a 10-seed right now). However, we are not going to win today. South Carolina is the best team in the country coming off a road win against top-ranked LSU. The Gamecocks are a buzz saw, and while it’s totally possible we shoot 100% while every errant free throw and wild rebound bounces just the way we want it, I still don’t know if that would be enough to win against a team this good.
To end on some good news, we landed a 5-star recruit in Mikayla Blakes, reportedly beating out Indiana, Stanford, UCLA, Rutgers, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. As a member of the Class of 2024, she will join the team next season and help build further upon the foundation Shea Ralph has laid for this program. As of now, we are only expecting to lose Jordyn Cambridge and maybe Bella LaChance from the roster, so my expectations are high for next year. Especially if we pull in top-tier transfers to fill in any roster gaps which Coach Ralph has proved willing and able to do. I expect big things.
Loading comments...