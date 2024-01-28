Good morning.

This has to be it, right?

The crowd at Memorial Gymnasium is big and orange today. pic.twitter.com/8rnInPzcNw — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) January 27, 2024

It wasn’t that Vanderbilt lost to Tennessee, 75-62, on Saturday. That was expected, and actually the game was competitive with the Vols pulling away late after Vanderbilt held a lead at halftime.

No, it was the fact that the crowd was singing “Rocky Top” so loud that it could be heard on the radio broadcast in the final minute of the game. People at the game reported entire sections of orange, with a smattering of Vanderbilt fans.

This can’t stand. It’s one thing to be bad at basketball and another thing to have driven away the fan base. And this isn’t football, either, where Vanderbilt has traditionally been bad and opposing SEC fan bases have just make “weekend trip to Nashville” an every other year thing in recent years. You can’t have this.

In other things that are definitely going to go well, the women’s team visits #1 South Carolina today at 2 PM CT on the SEC Network. Look, I’m positive about the women’s team, but... South Carolina is really good.

Bowling finished Saturday in fifth place at the Prairie View Invitational after going 1-4, again. No, I don’t know what’s going on there, either.

Women’s tennis beat Miami in the consolation round of the ITA Kickoff weekend on Saturday. Men’s tennis got swept by #1 Ohio State.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

10:00 AM: AFC Asian Cup: Tajikistan v. United Arab Emirates (Paramount+)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Equatorial Guinea v. Guinea (beIN Sports)

1:00 PM: NHL: Kings at Blues (NHL Network)

2:00 PM: NFL: Chiefs at Ravens (CBS)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt v. DR Congo (beIN Sports)

5:30 PM: NFL: Lions at 49ers (FOX)

5:30 AM: AFC Asian Cup: Iraq v. Jordan (Paramount+)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Florida 102, Georgia 98 ... South Carolina 72, Missouri 64 ... Mississippi State 64, Auburn 58 ... Kentucky 63, Arkansas 57 ... Alabama 109, LSU 88 ... Ole Miss 71, Texas A&M 68.

NBA: Wizards 118, Pistons 104 ... Knicks 125, Heat 109 ... Nuggets 111, 76ers 105 ... Nets 106, Rockets 104 ... Clippers 115, Celtics 96 ... Jazz 134, Hornets 122 ... Bucks 141, Pelicans 117 ... Spurs 113, Timberwolves 112 ... Lakers 145, Warriors 144 ... Kings 120, Mavericks 115.

NHL: Bruins 6, Flyers 2 ... Stars 5, Capitals 4 ... Oilers 4, Predators 1 ... Sabres 5, Sharks 2 ... Rangers 7, Senators 2 ... Lightning 6, Devils 3 ... Penguins 3, Canadiens 2 ... Hurricanes 3, Coyotes 1 ... Maple Leafs 4, Jets 2 ... Panthers 3, Islanders 2 ... Red Wings 5, Golden Knights 2 ... Ducks 3, Wild 2 ... Flames 1, Blackhawks 0 ... Canucks 5, Blue Jackets 4.

Africa Cup of Nations: Angola 3-0 Namibia ... Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon.