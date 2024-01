Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling, uh, went 2-3 on Friday and finished the day in fifth place at the Prairie View Invitational. Saturday’s action starts at 9:25 AM on BowlTV.

Women’s tennis lost to Tennessee on Friday, and faces Miami today at 5 PM CT. Men’s tennis is in its own ITA Kickoff in Columbus, Ohio, and faces number 1 Ohio State today at 10 AM CT.

Oh, yeah, and the men’s basketball team hosts Tennessee today at 5 PM CT on the SEC Network. Remember when we looked forward to playing Tennessee?

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 111-86-5 ATS, 105-91-4 totals

Georgia at Florida (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Georgia +7.5, Under 160.5

Georgia +7.5, Under 160.5 Missouri at South Carolina (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina -6.5, Under 136.5

South Carolina -6.5, Under 136.5 Auburn at Mississippi State (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -3, Over 146

Auburn -3, Over 146 Tennessee at Vanderbilt (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Tennessee -13.5, Under 141.5

Tennessee -13.5, Under 141.5 Kentucky at Arkansas (5:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky -6.5, Under 164

Kentucky -6.5, Under 164 LSU at Alabama (7:00 PM CT, ESPN); Alabama -13, Over 161

Alabama -13, Over 161 Ole Miss at Texas A&M (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Ole Miss +7.5, Under 144

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Angola v. Namibia (beIN Sports)

11:30 AM: NHL: Bruins at Flyers (NHL Network)

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: NBA: Heat at Knicks (ABC)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v. Cameroon (beIN Sports)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round (CBS)

4:30 PM: NBA: 76ers at Nuggets (ABC)

6:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Senators (NHL Network)

7:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Warriors (ABC)

Scoreboard

NBA: Mavericks 148, Hawks 143 ... Rockets 138, Hornets 104 ... Pacers 133, Suns 131 ... Clippers 127, Raptors 107 ... Grizzlies 107, Magic 106 ... Cavaliers 112, Bucks 100 ... Thunder 107, Pelicans 83 ... Spurs 116, Trail Blazers 100.

NHL: Golden Knights 5, Rangers 2 ... Panthers 3, Penguins 2 ... Avalanche 5, Kings 1 ... Blues 4, Kraken 3.