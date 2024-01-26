Good morning.

After a disappointing eighth-place finish at last weekend’s Northeast Classic, Vanderbilt bowling is headed to the Prairie View Invitational in Arlington, Texas, and the write-up on the event, as pointed out by parlagi, appears as though the Anchor of Gold comments section has hijacked the Vanderbilt Athletics website:

If last week’s Northeast Classic was the biggest field of the year, this one is among the smallest with just 12 invitations, but it is power-packed. Five teams in the field have won a total of 14 NCAA Championships if one considers the new Jacksonville State program an extension of the old McKendree program.

So, that happened. Anyway, streaming is on BowlTV starting at 10:45 AM CT.

Women’s tennis opens the ITA Kickoff in Knoxville today, facing Tennessee today at 3:00 PM CT.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

4:00 PM: PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round (CBS)

6:00 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Hawks (NBA TV)

6:00 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Rangers (ESPN)

8:30 PM: NBA: Trail Blazers at Spurs (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 81, Florida 70 ... South Carolina 76, LSU 70 ... Arkansas 88, Kentucky 61 ... Texas A&M 69, Missouri 67.

NBA: Pacers 134, 76ers 122 ... Jazz 123, Wizards 108 ... Timberwolves 96, Nets 94 ... Celtics 143, Heat 110 ... Knicks 122, Nuggets 84 ... Kings 134, Warriors 133 ... Lakers 141, Bulls 132.

NHL: Canadiens 4, Islanders 3 ... Bruins 3, Senators 2 ... Red Wings 3, Flyers 0 ... Lightning 6, Coyotes 3 ... Hurricanes 3, Devils 2 ... Stars 4, Ducks 3 ... Predators 3, Wild 2 ... Blue Jackets 5, Flames 2 ... Oilers 3, Blackhawks 0.

Asian Cup: Jordan 0-1 Bahrain ... South Korea 3-3 Malaysia ... Kyrgyzstan 1-1 Oman ... Saudi Arabia 0-0 Thailand.