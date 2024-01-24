Good morning.

The Shea Ralph Renaissance is real. In addition to a 17-3 start to the season, on Monday the women’s basketball team landed a commitment from Mikayla Blakes, the #10 recruit in the country per ESPN’s rankings:

So, that’s good news. Meantime the football team’s coaching staff turnover got... weird. Running backs coach Jayden Everett was apparently dismissed on Monday — and you knew it was a dismissal because Robbie Weinstein felt comfortable using the verb “fired” — and Vanderbilt already had a new running backs coach on Tuesday and, shocker, it was the running backs coach from New Mexico State.

Welcome to the 6⃣1⃣5⃣ pic.twitter.com/0WfDkocvBO — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) January 23, 2024

Note, too, that this is the official announcement, not Football Scoop saying that sources say he was hired. No, Vanderbilt announced the new coach the day after the previous coach was let go.

In between, 2025 running back Caden Knighten decommitted:

Thank you Vanderbilt for making me feel welcomed to the family. But God has made other plans and decided to take another route in my journey. With all respect, I will be opening my recruitment. @CoachJ_Everett @On3sports @PrepRedzoneOK @NickHarrisDC @vypeplus @Bdrumm_Rivals pic.twitter.com/CaCtjKILqU — Caden “CK1” knighten (@cadenknighten) January 23, 2024

This development seems kind of... weird.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 109-84-5 ATS, 103-89-4 totals

LSU at Georgia (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia -3.5, Under 155

Georgia -3.5, Under 155 Auburn at Alabama (6:30 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama -2.5, Over 162

Alabama -2.5, Over 162 Mississippi State at Florida (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida -3.5, Over 153.5

Florida -3.5, Over 153.5 Arkansas at Ole Miss (8:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Arkansas +5.5, Under 154.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa v. Tunisia (beIN Sports)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Namibia v. Mali (beIN Sports Connect)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Tanzania v. Congo DR (beIN Sports Connect)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Zambia v. Morocco (beIN Sports)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NHL: Hurricanes at Bruins (TNT)

7:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Mavericks (ABC)

8:30 PM: NBA: Thunder at Spurs (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Blackhawks at Kraken (TNT)

5:30 AM: Asian Cup: South Korea v. Malaysia (Paramount+)

5:30 AM: Asian Cup: Jordan v. Bahrain (Paramount+)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: South Carolina 79, Kentucky 62 ... Texas A&M 64, Missouri 57.

NBA: Nuggets 114, Pacers 109 ... Knicks 108, Nets 103 ... Pelicans 153, Jazz 124 ... Thunder 111, Trail Blazers 109 ... Clippers 127, Lakers 116.

NHL: Senators 4, Canadiens 1 ... Stars 5, Red Wings 4 ... Lightning 6, Flyers 3 ... Golden Knights 3, Islanders 2 ... Wild 5, Capitals 3 ... Blues 4, Flames 3 ... Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1 ... Ducks 4, Sabres 2 ... Sharks 3, Rangers 2.

Asian Cup: Australia 1-1 Uzbekistan ... Syria 1-0 India ... Hong Kong 0-3 Palestine ... Iran 2-1 United Arab Emirates.

Africa Cup of Nations: Gambia 2-3 Cameroon ... Guinea 0-2 Senegal ... Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso ... Mauritania 1-0 Algeria.