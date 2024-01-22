Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball took its third loss of the season, losing to Tennessee 73-64 on Sunday. The Commodores were within a point with 3:16 left but didn’t score again. Vanderbilt is now 17-3 on the season and 4-2 in the SEC. Both the men’s and women’s teams are off until next weekend.

Bowling finished in eighth place at the Northeast Classic, the team’s first event of the season in which they finished outside the top three.

Women’s tennis lost 4-3 to SMU in their first dual match of the season. The men’s team took wins over Tennessee Tech and Alabama A&M on Sunday.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:00 AM: Asian Cup: Qatar v. China (Paramount+)

9:00 AM: Asian Cup: Tajikistan v. Lebanon (Paramount+)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Equatorial Guinea v. Ivory Coast (beIN Sports Connect)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea-Bissau v. Nigeria (beIN Sports)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Mozambique v. Ghana (beIN Sports)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde v. Egypt (beIN Sports)

6:00 PM: NBA: Spurs at 76ers (NBA TV)

6:00 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Devils (NHL Network)

9:00 PM: NBA: Hawks at Kings (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 69, Georgia 59 ... Kentucky 76, Missouri 71 ... Auburn 78, Alabama 65 ... South Carolina 99, Texas A&M 64 ... LSU 99, Arkansas 68.

NFL: Lions 31, Buccaneers 23 ... Chiefs 27, Bills 24.

NBA: Clippers 125, Nets 114 ... Magic 105, Heat 87 ... Nuggets 113, Wizards 104 ... Celtics 116, Rockets 107 ... Suns 117, Pacers 110 ... Lakers 134, Trail Blazers 110.

NHL: Senators 5, Flyers 3 ... Wild 5, Hurricanes 2 ... Red Wings 2, Lightning 1 ... Islanders 3, Stars 2 ... Rangers 5, Ducks 2 ... Maple Leafs 3, Kraken 1.

Asian Cup: Oman 0-0 Thailand ... Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Saudi Arabia.

Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco 1-1 DR Congo ... Zambia 1-1 Tanzania ... South Africa 4-0 Namibia.