WBB Game 20: Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Lady Volunteers

|
17-2 (4-1) AP: ORV Coaches: ORV NET: 51
|
January 21, 2024
2:00 PM CT at Thompson-Boling Arena
SEC Network | Live Radio Call
|
11-6 (4-1) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 56
We continue to find crazy, weird, terrifying, bad for my heart ways to end a game, but at least we won! And now we have a transitive win over reigning national champ LSU, for what that’s worth. Around the AP Top 25 between Wednesday and Sunday morning, Marquette (22) lost to Villanova (UR), Iowa State (24) lost to Texas Tech (UR), NC State (4) lost to Miami (UR), FSU (15) lost to Syracuse (UR), Virginia Tech (14) lost to Duke (UR), Colorado (3) lost to UCLA (5), USC (6) lost to Utah (20), and UNLV (25) lost to New Mexico (UR). By my count, that’s 3 schools that could slip out of the polls when the next one releases on Monday. For now, know that we are still receiving votes in both polls and are an eight seed on ESPN’s bracketology. We bounced back from a big upset loss with a win against Auburn, a team that matched up really well against us coming off a season-defining game. Next up? A trip to Knoxville to play That School Out East.
Tennessee’s most recent game against Mississippi State was a tale of two halves, or really just a tale of Mississippi State getting outscored 21-5 in the third quarter despite outscoring Tennessee 59-54 the rest of the game. I had originally planned to watch part of that game, but the Bulldogs led by 10 or so when I checked the score near halftime, so I decided against it since I thought it wouldn’t be much of a game. It still wasn’t much of a game: Tennessee rolled State the rest of the way. So now, Tennessee has won 7 of the last 8, a streak that started about the time Rickea Jackson, Tennessee’s superstar, returned from injury. Jackson leads the team in scoring and rebounding by quite a bit, so the projected top 5 draft pick’s injury and subsequent return has understandably been the story of Tennessee’s season so far. Their only loss since Jackson returned was at Texas A&M, both Jackson’s lowest-scoring and lowest-rebounding game of the year. The secret to the game may just be finding a way to limit Jackson’s effectiveness on the floor or just hoping that she has a bad game. Either way, it should be a fun one in Knoxville.
Loading comments...